Ireland start T20 qualifier event with 10-wicket win over Germany

Laura Delany took four wickets in Ireland's 10-wicket victory over Germany at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup European qualifier in Rotterdam. Photograph: Michael Sheehan/AFP via Getty Images

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup European qualifier (in Rotterdam): Germany 62 (18.2 ovs) (C Gough 28; L Delany 4-9, A Canning 2-10, A Kelly 1-7), Ireland 63-0 (7.3 ovs) (A Hunter 31no, G Lewis 29no). Ireland won by 10 wickets

Ireland continued their fine recent form in T20 cricket with a 10-wicket victory over Germany in their opening game of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup qualifier in Rotterdam on Wednesday.

Germany won the toss and opted to bat first but the Irish bowling attack impressed from the start with Orla Prendergast taking a wicket with the fourth delivery of the match. Fellow new-ball bowler Ava Canning struck twice in two overs to reduce Germany to 17 for three.

Christina Gough offered some resistance with her knock of 28 from 39 balls, but wickets continue to fall at the other end, with Laura Delaney taking four for nine in 14 deliveries as Ireland bowled their opponents out for 62 in the 19th over.

Ireland chased down the total in the eighth over with Amy Hunter making 31 not out on her 50th appearance for Ireland. She shared a 63-run stand with skipper Gaby Lewis, who finished on 29 not out.

Ireland plays hosts the Netherlands on Thursday in their second game.