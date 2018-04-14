Bank of Ireland ‘welcomes’ IRFU and Ulster review after rape trial

Bank of Ireland has said it welcomes the in-depth review of structures and education programmes announced by the IRFU and Ulster at the conclusion of its review into the futures of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding.

On Saturday Ulster and the IRFU released a statement saying the players contracts had been revoked with immediate effect.

A third player Craig Gilroy, who was not involved in the trial, was suspended for two weeks for sending one of the offensive messages that was outlined to the court.

Ahead of the review’s conclusion Bank of Ireland, a sponsor of Ulster for more than 20 years, had said it was “highly concerned regarding the serious behaviour and conduct issues which emerged as a result of the recent high profile trial”.

They were among a number of sponsors to raise concerns with Ulster and the IRFU.

On March 28th Olding and Jackson were cleared of raping the same woman in 2016, and two of their friends were also acquitted on related charges.

However, some details of the trial including degrading and offensive Whatsapp messages exchanged between the players and their friends, including Mr Gilroy, were areas of concerns for a range of sponsors of the sides, women’s rights activists and many in wider society.

On Saturday Bank of Ireland said: “We note the statement from Ulster Rugby and the IRFU.

“We welcome the in-depth review of structures and education programmes which has been announced today, and look forward to the recommendations which arise being put into effect.”

Green Party MLA Clare Bailey welcomed the action taken by Ulster Rugby and the IRFU but said there is more work to be done to address wider problems around sexism it has a responsibility to help tackle.

“It is welcome news to hear that those players who have exposed themselves as misogynistic will no longer be representing Ulster Rugby,” she said.

“However, Ulster Rugby has much more to do to show that they are serious about stamping out sexism to ensure things like this do not happen again.

“We have many specialist organisations ready to work with them such as Women’s Aid and Nexus NI. Now it’s time for the club to stand up for the Ulster women among their ranks.”

SONI (System Operator for Northern Ireland) head of communications Natasha Sayee said: “SONI has been made aware of the results of the IRFU and Ulster Rugby internal review.

“We are carefully considering the outcome to ensure it addresses our concerns as current sponsors of the Ulster Rugby Premiership and our desire to support the values of respect, integrity and inclusivity at community and grassroots level.”

The Belfast Feminist Network organised a ‘Stamp Out Misogyny at Ulster Rugby’ demonstration outside Kingspan Stadium on Friday evening, to highlight their concerns to officials conducting the now concluded review.

The purpose of the activism was also to achieve a number of key demands from wider society.

These include reform of the criminal-justice system and media reporting of rape trials, resources for support services for victims and survivors and for fact-based schools education programmes on consent for all pupils.