Man (20s) dies after single-vehicle collision in Cork

The fatal incident occurred at about 6.50am on the M8 in Glanmire. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A man in his 20s has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Cork this morning.

The incident occurred at about 6.50am on the M8 in Glanmire.

The man was brought by ambulance to Cork University Hospital and was pronounced dead this afternoon.

The road was closed as Garda forensic investigators remained at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has camera footage of the area between 6.40am and 7.15am is asked to contact gardaí.

There have been 108 deaths on roads in the State so far this year, according to Garda figures.