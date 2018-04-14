Girl (17) seriously injured in suspected hit-and-run in Co Wicklow

A girl aged 17 was seriously injured in a suspected hit-and-run incident in Kilcoole, Co Wicklow.

Gardaí in Bray are investigating the incident, which occurred on Main Street in Kilcoole at about 4am on Saturday.

The girl was removed to Beaumont Hospital. The stretch of road was closed for a period to facilitate an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators, but it has since been reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have information on what happened to contact Bray Garda station on 01-666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line, 1 800 666 111, or any Garda station.