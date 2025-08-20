‘She is one of us’: Fierce competition but Virginia Show attendees forgive absence of regular Heather Humphreys

Harriet Dillon, Sophie Kerrigan, Jeremy Dillon and Holly Kerrigan, cousins from Fordstown and Wilkinstown ready to compete at the 82nd Annual Virginia Show, in Cavan. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

In the cow shed at The Virginia Show a group of “fitters” were working hard.

Two per cow to wash, shampoo, trim, hairspray and generally fluff up and pamper the animals. Paul Murphy from Banteer in Co Cork and Lynsey Fleming from Co Down were working on Hilltara Lambda Rean, who was competing for the show’s big prize, the Baileys Champion.

This year, record numbers from Northern Ireland entered the prize cow competition. Hilltara Lambda Rean’s owner Sam McCormick told The Irish Times he farms 1,100 cattle, 400 of which were “milkers.” Mr McCormack’s have won the Baileys Champion twice before in 2017 and 2022. This year he said he “hasn’t a chance” he said. “Look at the competition.”

Rumour had it that front-runner for the Fine Gael nomination for the presidency Heather Humphreys would make an appearance at the agricultural show in Co Cavan

Among the thousands at the 82nd Virginia Agricultural Show most agreed that if she did appear, she would be amongst her own. “She is sound. She is one of us, she is an ordinary person,” said Irish draught horse breeder Gerry Tully.

Mr Tully said life was getting harder for farmers. There were problems with warmer summers and hosepipe bans. Problems with succession, young people would need to have a second, off-farm income and there were few incentives for young people to remain in the business. Shows like the Virginia Show, the Granard Show and others in the midlands were very important for the farming community, to encourage them to keep going, he said.

Claire Nannery from Granard said her family keep cattle, sheep and ponies. “You would need someone for all the paperwork”, she said. Asked how many cattle and sheep she replied, “you would have to ask my husband Pat” adding that she herself had an off-farm job in furniture wholesale.

Members of the Nannery, Lynch, Smith and Armstrong families from Granard and Ballyjamesduff ready to compete at the 82nd Annual Virginia Show, in Cavan. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

But the Virginia Show was for more important things. Ms Nannery’s daughter Alice Rose (11) had just come second in the lead rein competition in Ring 4. Suddenly Ms Nannery was running. “Stay with me, stay with me” she called as it transpired two further children had won prizes in a nearby ring. Georgia May (5) had come third out of 13 contenders in a lead rein class while Alexander (3) had come sixth.

Nearby Ava McKenna (17) and her sister Hannah (11) were watching their mother Áine leading another sister Rebecca (5). Was it a lot of hard work maintaining a pony we asked. “We spend hours cleaning her the day before and got up this morning at 5.30am and cleaned her again”, said Ava.

Rebecca on Timmy, a Welsh pony, with sisters Hannah and Ava McKenna with Áine Johnson their mum at the 82nd Annual Virginia Show, in Cavan. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Speculation that Ms Humphreys would make an appearance emerged again by lunchtime.

As soon as he arrived, Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon was pressed on whether he would personally back Ms Humphreys or fellow candidate Seán Kelly. But he said he had been bestowed “with the great honour of being asked by the Tánaiste to be Fine Gael director of elections for Fine Gael.” He said “precedent would mean that I don’t nominate anyone.”

Dealing with a few more questions on the race he paid tribute to Mairead McGuinness “and her husband Tom and family” noting Ms McGuinness withdrew from the race on health grounds, and said the nominations are open until noon on the 2nd of September.

Alice Nannery with Paddy, who placed second in the in hand coloured class at the 82nd Annual Virginia Show, in Cavan. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

It was great to see people of calibre putting their name forward, he said but “we won’t be commenting on the process.”

But when asked if he knew if Ms Humphreys was due to attend the show, the Minister responded that he would be surprised if she didn’t turn up, as she was a regular attendee.

Attendees and competitors may have been hopeful of meeting ‘one of their own’, but they accepted that she too could have a busy season ahead.