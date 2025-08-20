Aoife Wafer ruled out of Ireland’s Rugby World Cup opener against Japan

Aoife Wafer will miss Ireland's opening Rugby World Cup game against Japan on Sunday as she continues her return to full fitness after knee surgery. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Aoife Wafer has been ruled out of Ireland’s World Cup opener against Japan this coming Sunday.

The backrow forward, named player of the tournament during the last Six Nations, has not joined the squad in England yet as she recovers from knee surgery.

After arriving in Northampton on Friday, Ireland began their build-up for their opener on Tuesday without a full complement at training. Wafer will link up with the group this weekend with a view to returning to training next week ahead of the clash with Spain.

“Thirty-one players have come through training,” said Ireland assistant coach Larissa Muldoon. “Aoife Wafer stayed at home just to work on a few bits of rehab. She will join us next week in preparation looking into Spain.”

World Rugby rules for tournament participants state that if a player travels to the host nation, they must be replaced should they leave the country without being replaced in the squad. This is to avoid handing nations closer to the hosts an advantage over those with more onerous travel.

With this in mind, Wafer has been left in Dublin until she can take part in training. During the 2023 men’s World Cup, Stuart McCloskey returned home from France for the birth of his child, only to rejoin the group with special dispensation from World Rugby.

Ireland’s co-captain Edel McMahon, who is another injury doubt with a knee issue, took part in training in Northampton this week.

“She’s a massive personality back in the group, amazing leader,” said Muldoon. “The girls just stride around her. It’s fantastic to have her back in the environment and the standards she sets.”

With Wafer out and McMahon’s status still up in the air, Ireland’s backrow depth is set to be tested on Sunday against a Japanese outfit renowned for their ability at the breakdown.

Muldoon pointed to her confidence in Ireland’s potential replacements for these key players.

“People forget the like of Claire Boles have come back in,” said the former Ireland scrumhalf. “Ivana Kiripati has come through the Under-20s pathway. [There are] amazing players coming through and giving us that element of competition in our training environment and identity, which is all a part of this green wave.

“Japan are ... a very ball-focused team. They have some key personnel that love to target ball. Their kick to create something, fantastic opportunities there across the park. We’ve done our homework but it’s all about us.”