Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra ‘had a special way of lighting up every room she walked into’

Nick DiRubio (left), partner of Martha Nolan-O'Slatarra, was among those who carried the 33-year-old's casket at her funeral Mass in Carlow on Wednesday. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra, the Co Carlow fashion designer found dead at a New York yacht club, lit up every room she walked into and put people she loved first, her partner has told a funeral Mass.

Mourners at the Cathedral of the Assumption in Carlow Town on Wednesday included the 33-year-old’s mother Elma, sister Jacqui Nolan, partner Nick DiRubio, other family members and friends.

In a eulogy, Mr DiRubio said his late partner, who was from Monacurragh but had lived in the US since 2015, “had a special way of lighting up every room she walked into”.

The businesswoman set up East x East, a luxury brand selling sunglasses, swimwear and resort wear for men and women.

Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra (33) was found unconscious on a boat at the exclusive Montauk Yacht Club. Photograph: Facebook

Ms Nolan said her “beautiful” sister was a “built-in best friend” and that the bond between them was “unique and unbreakable”. She said they had “been through it all” together.

“You taught me everything I needed to know in life. I didn’t always see you, but I always knew you were there,” she said.

“Cheers to the laughter, the tears and the countless memories made, you will be in my heart forever Martha.”

Ms Nolan-O’Slatarra was found unresponsive on a boat docked at Montauk Yacht Club on Long Island on August 5th and was later pronounced dead at the scene by authorities. A police investigation is ongoing.

The hearse carrying the coffin of Martha Nolan-O'Slatarra leaves the Cathedral of the Assumption in Carlow following her funeral Mass. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Authorities said a postmortem carried out by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office was inconclusive and further test results were being awaited before they decided the direction of the investigation.

Symbols representing aspects of Ms Nolan-O’Slatarra’s life and personality were brought to the altar during the mass.

Among them were the Tricolour and the US flag, representing her life on both sides of the world; her passport, highlighting her love of travel; her make-up bag, marking her love of fashion and beauty, and a tin whistle, representing her love of music.

The text of St Martha’s prayer was also offered, with the congregation hearing that Ms Nolan-O’Slatarra’s mother Elma recited the prayer every Tuesday and that Martha was born and died on a Tuesday.

Martha Nolan-O'Slatarra's mother, Elma, leaving the Cathederal of the Assumption in Carlow following her daughter's funeral Mass on Wednesday. Photograph: Colin Keegan/ Collins

Closing the mass, Mr DiRubio told mourners that people could not help but feel Martha’s “positive presence” in every room she walked into, and put “the people she loved first”.

“She loved helping people and many of you in this room have been lucky enough to experience that love,” he said.

“Friends, family, loved ones, past and present, we’ve all been lucky to have known Martha, and we must live every day forward with her in our hearts.”

Fr Thomas O’Byrne, who led the Mass, said Ms Nolan-O’Slattara led “a short life, but a packed life”.

Ms Nolan-O’Slatarra’s silver casket was carried from the church following a choir’s rendition of The Parting Glass.