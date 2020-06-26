Boy (10) dies following collision between bicycle and jeep in Co Carlow

The 10-year-old cyclist who was injured in a collision with a jeep in Co Carlow on Thursday has died.

A road traffic collision involving a bicycle and a jeep occurred at about 1.30pm on Thursday in the Ballymartin area of Borris, Co Carlow.

The cyclist, a 10-year-old boy, was airlifted to Temple Street Children’s hospital in Dublin where he was later pronounced dead due to the injuries he sustained in the incident.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Particularly any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111