Edenderry firebomb victim Mary Holt to be buried on Sunday

Ms Holt died with grandnephew Tadhg Farrell (4) following attack in Castleview Park

Mary Holt (60), who was killed in a house in Edenderry, Co Offaly, on Saturday evening. She was the grand-aunt of Tadhg Farrell (4)
Olivia Kelleher
Sat Dec 13 2025 - 13:421 MIN READ

Nursing home worker Mary Holt, who died following a firebomb attack on a house in Edenderry in Co Offaly, will be buried on Sunday.

Ms Holt’s grandnephew, Tadhg Farrell (4), also died in the incident in Castleview Park last Saturday. His funeral mass took place in Edenderry on Friday.

Tadhg had been visiting his grandmother Pauline Holt and grand aunt Mary when a petrol bomb was thrown in a window of the property.

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Ms Holt (60), who is survived by her seven siblings and extended families.

On Sunday, her funeral cortège will stop at her “beloved workplace” Ofalia House before continuing to St Mary’s Church, Edenderry, for a requiem mass at 1pm. Burial will follow at St Mary’s Cemetery in the town.

A past resident of Ofalia House nursing home posted on RIP.ie that Ms Holt was a “beautiful, kind hearted lady” and an “angel on earth.

Gardaí have released CCTV footage of the incident and are appealing for the assistance of the public.

Pauline Holt remains critically ill in hospital having suffered extensive burns.

Anyone with information on the attack can contact Tullamore Garda station on (057) 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 11 or any station.

