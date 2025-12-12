Ireland

EuroMillions winning ticket worth €17m was sold in Ireland

Prize is latest multi-million jackpot to be landed by players in Ireland

The largest Euromillions jackpot won in Ireland was €250m in June of this year. Photographs: Collins
Cian O'Connell
Fri Dec 12 2025 - 22:131 MIN READ

The winning ticket from Friday’s Euromillions draw was sold in Ireland, the National Lottery has confirmed.

There was just one winning ticket, with the jackpot prize of €17m to be claimed in full by the winner.

Their ticket matched the winning numbers, 07, 25, 30, 37, 41 and the lucky stars, 05 and 11.

The identity of the winning person or syndicate or the area in which the ticket was purchased was not yet known on Friday evening.

In total, over 44,000 players in Ireland won prizes in the Euromillions and Plus games.

In June of this year, a Euromillions player in Munster netted a jackpot of €250m, which stands as the record amount won in an Irish National Lottery game.

It is 20 years since perhaps Ireland’s best known winner, Dolores McNamara from Limerick, took home over €115m in prize money in July, 2005.

In 2016, 22 colleagues from Dublin Bus won €23.8m, taking home over €1m each.

