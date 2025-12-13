Gardaí identify suspected prime mover in death of Daniel Aruebose

Floral tributes and a photograph of Daniel Aruebose at the scene in Donabate, Co Dublin, where his remains were discovered by Gardaí earlier this year. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Gardaí have identified a person they suspect was the prime mover in the death of Daniel Aruebose, who they believe was killed aged 3½ years in 2021 before his remains were buried in open ground just outside the village of Donabate in north Dublin.

There is now concern the suspect, and a person regarded as a close accomplice, were living a chaotic lifestyle, which Daniel was at times exposed to. The level of care, and how he was treated during that time, is now an intense area of focus for the Garda investigation team based at in Swords Garda station, north Dublin.

Gardaí have taken statements from a number of people who knew Daniel and other people he was with around the time of his death. Based on some of their accounts, there is concern Daniel was mistreated or neglected at times during his short life due to being sometimes exposed to chaotic lifestyle.

Though gardaí strongly believe the boy died more than four years ago, the first concerns for his welfare only emerged last August. Officials carrying out checks on a social welfare payment linked to Daniel could find no evidence of his whereabouts or that he was alive.

They took their concerns to the Tusla, the child and family agency, which escalated the matter to the Garda. An investigation was commenced and two key witnesses both told gardaí Daniel had been dead for over four years and that his remains were buried just outside Donabate.

They told gardaí he had died from natural, though unexplained, causes and after their efforts to revive him failed they claimed they panicked and secretly buried his body. However, their accounts have, at times, not aligned and some details they have offered have changed a little over time.

[ Homicide investigation opens into the death of Dublin toddler Daniel ArueboseOpens in new window ]

Immediately the Garda investigation began in late August, one of the two people took gardaí to a location off Portrane Road and pointed out what they said was Daniel’s burial ground. Though the information was not completely accurate, gardaí discovered the boy’s remains very close by after a search and excavation operation lasting more than two weeks.

The case was initially treated as a missing person’s inquiry. However, Garda Headquarters said on Thursday night, on the eve of what would have been Daniel’s eighth birthday, the investigation had become a homicide inquiry. That means they suspect the boy was killed in a foul play scenario and at the hands of a third party.

The upgrading of the inquiry to one of homicide gives the investigation team more powers to secure search warrants and court orders. This could include the legal permissions required to access phones and social media accounts, to check messages and calls in recent years.

The two people who have been speaking to gardaí since the investigation began have maintained their communication with the investigation team. One of those people has been living abroad for some time and has communicated with gardaí through a representative.

Though the upgrading of the inquiry to one of homicide strengthens the hand of investigating gardaí in any arrest of suspects, it is unclear if any arrests are imminent. The new phase of the inquiry is expected to involve gardaí seeking orders from the courts to access data and records relating to the two people of interest dating back to 2021 and the period that followed.