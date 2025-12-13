Ireland

Woman (40s) dies in house fire near Belfast

Households urged to prioritise fire saftey following a number of fatal incidents

epa07261133 (FILE) - Northern Ireland's PSNI crest outside Antrim police station in Antrim, Northern Ireland, 02 May 2014 (reissued 04 January 2019). British media reports on 04 January 2019 state Police Service of Northern Ireland, PSNI has asked up to 1,000 officers to be deployed in Northern Ireland as a reinforcement in case of a no-deal Brexit. Authorities fear violence could occur if a hard border will be established between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland. EPA/PAUL MCERLANE
Police Service of Northern Ireland received a report of a fire at the property in the Areema drive area at 3.55am. Photograph: Paul McErlane/EPA
Olivia Kelleher
Sat Dec 13 2025 - 13:001 MIN READ

A woman in her 40s has died and three people have been treated for smoke inhalation following a house fire in Dunmurry, near Belfast, in Northern Ireland.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland received a report of a fire at the property in the Areema drive area at 3.55am on Saturday.

They attended the scene alongside the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) who extinguished the fire.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while a man in his 50s, a 19-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl were taken to hospital for treatment.

READ MORE

Gardaí identify suspected prime mover in death of toddler found buried near Donabate, Co Dublin

‘Sometimes people feel Dublin Bus is letting them down, but they don’t realise the real reason’

Jennifer O’Connell: It’s time to ban the toxic teen popularity counter

Santa arriving by helicopter and suites for €19,000: Christmas in Ireland’s five-star hotels

Officers were continuing to conduct enquiries into the circumstances of the fire, although it is not being treated as suspicious.

Family of first child to die in Troubles to receive compensation over his killing by police ]

Separately, the NIFRS has issued an urgent appeal for households to prioritise fire safety following two other deaths in domestic fires on Friday.

A man in his 20s died following a fire at a property in Queen Victoria Gardens in the Fortwilliam area of Belfast at around 10.55am on Friday.

A woman in her 50s died in a separate incident at Abbey Park in Bangor at 12.30pm after a fire broke out at a house.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter