Woman (40s) dies in house fire near Belfast

A woman in her 40s has died and three people have been treated for smoke inhalation following a house fire in Dunmurry, near Belfast, in Northern Ireland.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland received a report of a fire at the property in the Areema drive area at 3.55am on Saturday.

They attended the scene alongside the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) who extinguished the fire.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while a man in his 50s, a 19-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl were taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers were continuing to conduct enquiries into the circumstances of the fire, although it is not being treated as suspicious.

Separately, the NIFRS has issued an urgent appeal for households to prioritise fire safety following two other deaths in domestic fires on Friday.

A man in his 20s died following a fire at a property in Queen Victoria Gardens in the Fortwilliam area of Belfast at around 10.55am on Friday.

A woman in her 50s died in a separate incident at Abbey Park in Bangor at 12.30pm after a fire broke out at a house.