GolfInterview

Shane Lowry: ‘I’ve always been conscious about my weight, I get obsessed with it at times’

The Ryder Cup hero is back on his home turf in Co Offaly and is still thinking about the putt to retain the cup

Shane Lowry: ‘I think about that Ryder Cup putt a lot, probably far too much, honestly'. Photograph: Mike Ehrmann/Getty
Shane Lowry: ‘I think about that Ryder Cup putt a lot, probably far too much, honestly'. Photograph: Mike Ehrmann/Getty
Philip Reid's picture
Philip Reid
Fri Dec 12 2025 - 17:416 MIN READ
Shane LowryRyder CupRory McIlroy