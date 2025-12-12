Sections
Home
Latest
Subscriber Only
Crosswords & Puzzles
Crosaire
Simplex
Sudoku
News Quiz
Ireland
Dublin
Education
Housing & Planning
Social Affairs
Stardust
Politics
Poll
Oireachtas
Common Ground
Elections & Referendums
Opinion
Editorials
An Irish Diary
Letters
Cartoon
Business
Budget 2026
Economy
Farming & Food
Financial Services
Innovation
Markets
Work
Commercial Property
World
Europe
UK
US
Canada
Australia
Africa
Americas
Asia-Pacific
Middle East
Sport
Rugby
Gaelic Games
Soccer
Golf
Racing
Athletics
Boxing
Cycling
Hockey
Tennis
Your Money
Pricewatch
Crime & Law
Courts
Property
Residential
Commercial Property
Interiors
Food
Drink
Recipes
Restaurants
Health
Your Family
Your Fitness
Your Wellness
Get Running
Life & Style
Fashion
Beauty
Fine Art & Antiques
Gardening
People
Travel
Culture
Art
Books
Film
Music
Stage
TV & Radio
Environment
Climate Crisis
Technology
Big Tech
Consumer Tech
Data & Security
Gaming
Science
Space
Media
Abroad
Obituaries
Transport
Motors
Car Reviews
Listen
Podcasts
In the News Podcast
The Women's Podcast
Inside Politics Podcast
Inside Business Podcast
The Counter Ruck Podcast
Ross O'Carroll-Kelly
Better with Money Podcast
Conversations with Parents Podcast
Early Edition Podcast
Video
Photography
Gaeilge
Scéal
Tuarascáil
History
Century
Student Hub
Offbeat
Family Notices
Opens in new window
Sponsored
Advertising Feature
Special Reports
Subscriber Rewards
Competitions
Newsletters
Weather Forecast
Golf
Interview
Shane Lowry: ‘I’ve always been conscious about my weight, I get obsessed with it at times’
The Ryder Cup hero is back on his home turf in Co Offaly and is still thinking about the putt to retain the cup
Shane Lowry: ‘I think about that Ryder Cup putt a lot, probably far too much, honestly'. Photograph: Mike Ehrmann/Getty
Philip Reid
Fri Dec 12 2025 - 17:41
•
6 MIN READ
Shane Lowry
Ryder Cup
Rory McIlroy
IN THIS SECTION
Shane Lowry: ‘I’ve always been conscious about my weight, I get obsessed with it at times’
‘A dream come true’: Lauren Walsh prepares for LPGA Tour after winning full-time card
Rory McIlroy nominated for BBC Sports Personality of the Year
Lauren Walsh earns LPGA Tour card with strong finish at Q-Series Final
Rory McIlroy crowned after career Grand Slam season — wins sixth AGW Golf Writers’ Trophy
MOST READ
Former politician ordered to pay €50,000 damages for defaming Sinn Féin councillor
Sophie Anderton: Moving from London to Ireland is ‘the best thing that ever happened to me’
Ireland’s biggest law firms are staffed by women but run by men, with one exception
The seldom-seen Dee Forbes continues to influence RTÉ
‘I’m the one he fears’: Texas Democrat’s audacious political move against Trump
LATEST STORIES
Accumulated profits at TV presenter Laura Whitmore’s firm hit €4m
Kate Winslet: ‘You learn to live with the changing shape of grief... I feel my mum is still around’
Catholic bishops criticised for silence on Vatican extending ban on women deacons
Will Fianna Fáil’s presidential campaign review put more pressure on Martin?
Investigation begins following ‘fatal accident’ at Irish Glass Bottle construction site
Trump appears in newly released photographs from Epstein estate
Rhasidat Adeleke confirms hamstring strain was behind World Championships withdrawal
Man sentenced to 17 years for rape, assault and coercive control has appeal rejected