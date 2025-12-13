Munster v Gloucester live updates: Champions Cup match from Páirc Uí Chaoimh

We all love getting far too excited about the next big thing. With that in mind, Gerry Thornley spoke to Edwin Edogbo during the week. He is interesting because of his size, if anything else. Pair him with Joe McCarthy in a green shirt and well...one can dream. But his background is equally of note, formerly of Cobh Pirates and of Nigerian stock. <a href="https://www.irishtimes.com/sport/rugby/2025/12/13/edwin-edogbo-ready-to-make-stamp-on-munster-after-overcoming-injury-woes/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.irishtimes.com/sport/rugby/2025/12/13/edwin-edogbo-ready-to-make-stamp-on-munster-after-overcoming-injury-woes/">Here is Gerry </a>on the rise of Munster’s towering lock.