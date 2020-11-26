Cross-Border restrictions unlikely as Ministers meet to discuss lockdown exit

Government sources in both Fianna Fail and Fine Gael played down comments by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar at the Fine Gael parliamentary party’s weekly meeting last night in which he raised the issue of cross-Border travel.

Mr Varadkar raised concerns about the prevalence of Covid-19 in the North and said there was a question over travel across the Border which will have to be addressed.

Prior to his comments at the party meeting, Mr Varadkar had written to the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly seeking information on Covid rates in the North and the possibility of cross-Border infections.

But senior sources in both Government parties were dismissive of Mr Varadkar’s intervention as a serious policy initiative. While the cross-Border question is likely to be discussed this evening at a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee on Covid, few expect either restrictions or even an appeal to people not to cross the Border.

“If he’s serious about this then he has an obligation to discuss it with us in advance,” said one Fianna Fail source.

A senior Fine Gael source was also sceptical of the prospect of any restrictions, and expressed puzzlement at the Tánaiste’s intervention.

Lockdown exit

Ministers and senior officials will finalise the plan to exit the lockdown and manage the pandemic over the Christmas period today in advance of a Cabinet meeting scheduled for tomorrow and announcements to the country afterwards.

A meeting of the Cabinet Covid sub-committee is scheduled for this evening, and is likely to be crucial in finalising the plan for reopening commercial and social life next week and managing the pandemic over the Christmas season.

With increasing signs that restaurants and pubs which serve food will be allowed to open later in December but that pubs which do not serve food will remain closed, both the Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meetings last night heard calls for the pubs which do not serve food to be allowed open too.

There has been fierce lobbying from the hospitality industry in recent days, but several senior sources across Government said last night that pubs which do not serve food are “very unlikely” to open.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) met yesterday and is understood to have urged caution on the Government, citing the higher level of infections at present than when the first lockdown was lifted at the start of the summer.

One source said Nphet was pointing out that the country was starting from “a higher level” on this occasion, but it is understood that Nphet is not strongly opposing a lifting of the restrictions next week.

Earlier yesterday, Mr Varadkar said it is likely that people will be allowed to visit the homes of their friends and family over a two-week period next month.