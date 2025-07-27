Live All-Ireland football final updates: Kerry and Donegal in Sam Maguire decider

All-Ireland Senior Football Final, Kerry v Donegal, Croke Park, 3.30pm

Ryan McHugh debuted the year after Donegal’s 2012 All-Ireland win, so he hasn’t managed to scoop the big one in his brilliant career. At 31, he’s got a great chance to do just that today. He spoke to Gordon Manning earlier this week.

Kerry’s Gavin White was one of the stars of the Kerry team that won the 2022 All-Ireland. After a ‘malfunction’ against Meath, they’re back to top form he says, speaking to Ian O’Riordan.

Manager of the first Sam Maguire winning Donegal team, Brian McEniff is 82 now. He spoke to Gordon Manning about his love for his home county and the excitement there as the team prepare to bring home a potential third All-Ireland back to the Forgotten County.

With two and a half hours to throw-in, it’s a good time to start getting into the headspace for the All-Ireland football final. Here’s Malachy Clerkin’s piece to perfectly set the scene as the two green and gold counties take centre stage.

Earlier in the week, Ciarán Murphy wrote that if Kerry were to win, then the difference maker would, of course, be David Clifford. Denis Walsh takes a different angle to the same idea, asking if the Kerry great will be able to live up to the massive expectations in the All-Ireland final.

Conor McManus has had plenty of battles over the years with Donegal, and here’s his guide to their starters for today’s final.

Kerry may not have the same star-studded lineup that they did in years gone by, but they’ve been highly effective, especially in the latter stages of the championship. Darragh Ó Sé guides us through the fifteen who’ll start for the Kingdom today.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the 2025 All-Ireland football final. Kerry take on Donegal at Croke Park (3.30pm) for the Sam Maguire Cup in a final which has only happened once before, in 2014. The Kingdom won out that day, but have only added one All-Ireland after, while Donegal are appearing in their first final since.

We’ll have updates throughout the buildup, and blow-by-blow coverage during the match.

Both Donegal and Kerry have named unchanged teams for Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC final at Croke Park.

Donegal: Shaun Patton; Finnbarr Roarty, Brendan McCole, Peadar Mogan; Ryan McHugh, Eoghan Bán Gallagher, Caolan McColgan; Hugh McFadden, Michael Langan; Shane O’Donnell, Ciarán Thompson, Ciarán Moore; Conor O’Donnell, Michael Murphy, Oisín Gallen

Subs: Gavin Mulreany, Stephen McMenamin, Odhrán McFadden Ferry, Eoin McHugh, Caolan McGonagle, Aaron Doherty, Patrick McBrearty, Jamie Brennan, Niall O’Donnell, Dáire Ó Baoill, Jason McGee

Kerry: Shane Ryan; Paul Murphy, Jason Foley, Dylan Casey; Brian O Beaglaoich, Mike Breen, Gavin White; Sean O’Brien, Mark O’Shea; Joe O’Connor, Séan O’Shea, Graham O’Sullivan; David Clifford, Paudie Clifford, Dylan Geaney

Subs: Shane Murphy, Killian Spillane, Evan Looney, Tom Leo O’Sullivan, Tadhg Morley, Paul Geaney, Micheál Burns, Tony Brosnan, Armin Heinrich, Tomás Kennedy, Diarmuid O’Connor