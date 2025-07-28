Camera phones more prominent than rosary beads as thousands climb Croagh Patrick on Reek Sunday

Des Blessing, from Quin, Co Clare, making his way to the summit of Croagh Patrick on Reek Sunday. Photograph: Conor McKeown

Camera phones were more prominent than rosary beads on Sunday during the annual pilgrimage to Croagh Patrick.

But Co Mayo’s holy mountain continues to hold an allure to pilgrims, albeit diminished in comparison to Reek Sundays past.

The numbers who made the climb to the mist-shrouded summit from dawn were noticeably smaller due to factors including the much-anticipated All-Ireland Senior Football final between Donegal and Kerry taking place later in the day.

Donegal people, in particular, are devotees of the annual pilgrimage, otherwise known as Garland Sunday, but many of the regulars seemingly opted to put secular matters before religious considerations this time around.

Those who did come, wrapped in their green and yellow county colours, included Michael and Claire Burke.

“We stayed overnight and were on the way up early,” said Michael, as the couple moved to their car post descent seeking a swift getaway. “All going well we’ll be back in Ballybofey in good time to watch the game on television.”

Did they say a prayer that Donegal would win?

“Of course,” Clare smiled, “anything that would help us beat Kerry”.

Unofficial estimates of the numbers who made the climb varied at between 5,000 and 7,000, a far cry from the halcyon days of the 1,600-year-old pilgrimage when attendance of 30,000 plus were common.

'There were many times back in the ‘60s and ‘70s when there would more than 30,000 participating.' Photograph: Christophe Boisvieux/ Getty Images

In advance of Reek Sunday, Fr John Kenny, administrator of Westport parish, conceded the numbers would be down.

“In the course of the year there are more people climbing than ever before. But on the day itself (Reek Sunday) the numbers have declined,” he said.

After returning from what he reckoned was his 85th ascent of Croagh Patrick, Martin Corcoran from Islandeady lamented the fall-off in numbers.

“It’s sad what’s happening,” he said. “There were many times back in the ‘60s and ‘70s when there would more than 30,000 participating, even though the climb was in darkness because the pilgrimage then was during night hours.

“Those were the days. Things have changed awfully”.

The Order of Malta, Mayo Mountain Rescue and Civil Defence noted a fall-off in injuries, which was attributed to the relatively good weather and the path to the summit being much safer due to repairs and improvements.

Due to a scarcity of priests, Masses in the summit chapel were celebrated every hour rather than half-hour, from 8am to 2pm.

The late Pope Francis designated 2025 as a universal Jubilee Year of Hope and, for this year, Croagh Patrick, Lough Derg and Knock have been designated by the Irish Catholic bishops as national pilgrimage sites. Once all three pilgrimage sites are visited, a pilgrim is eligible for a commemorative medal.

In a homily on the eve of the pilgrimage at St Mary’s Church in Westport, Francis Duffy, Archbishop of Tuam and Apostolic Administrator of Killala, said the theme of hope was well chosen by the late pope and is emerging clearly with Pope Leo XIV.

“Hope is a constant need – for individuals, for the church and for society,” he said.