Irish house prices rose at an annual rate of 7.9 per cent in the year to May and are expected by estate agents to advance by a further 5 per cent over the next 12 months. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Irish home prices are expected to rise by a further 5 per cent over the next 12 months, amid ongoing supply shortages, according to a survey of estate agent members of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI). Joe Brennan reports on the predicted growth.

However, 60 per cent of those polled see prices levelling off soon, with a further 18 per cent saying that they have already peaked – after a dozen years of continuous growth.

Joe Brennan also reports on Goodbody Stockbrokers making a number of senior hires in a bid to boost the business. A number of staff left the organisation’s investment banking area in late 2023, during and after a redundancy programme.

Among the appointments is Stephen Kane, a former corporate finance director with the firm, who left in October 2023 for householder Cairn Homes.

In her latest column, Pilita Clark writes about the really concerning thing about the Coldplay concert scandal. This scandal, of course, concerns the former CEO of tech company Astronomer, who was caught with his arms wrapped around the company’s head of human resources. Their embrace was captured on the big screen at the band’s concert in Boston and has gone viral. Pilita Clark addresses the barrage of fabricated online statements purporting to be from those with insight.

“Some governments are trying to legislate against this muck, notably in the EU. The Coldplay couple — and the misleading maelstrom that followed their exposure — are a reminder that many more authorities need to join them,” she says.

The co-founder of Dublin restaurant group Kinara and president of the Restaurant’s Association of Ireland, Seán Collender, revealed the details of the impact of rising input costs that are leaving hospitality businesses on “an extremely fine line”. “These are huge, huge costs and we don’t sell gold bars, we sell food,” he told Hugh Dooley.

We need to enact a specific legal mandate, in the overriding national interest, to drive forward critical projects and avoid the endless round of planning applications, appeals and judicial reviews. Had we done that for the metro, it would have been finished a decade ago, writes John FitzGerald in his weekly column.

“But unless the planning system is reformed, I’m unlikely during my lifetime to ride the metro or drink Shannon water from my tap,” he says.

In 2025, it is both remarkable and disappointing that progress in tackling the gender gap in leadership is taking a backwards step in Ireland, with a 24.8 per cent year-on-year drop in women hired into top jobs here.

There are no women leading any of the major Irish companies listed on stock markets, writes Sue Duke, vice-president of global public policy at LinkedIn, in our Business Opinion slot.

