In 2025, it is both remarkable and disappointing that progress in tackling the gender gap in leadership is taking a backwards step in Ireland, with a -24.8 per cent year-on-year drop in women hired into top jobs here. There are no women leading any of the major Irish companies listed on stock markets.

Despite making up almost half of the workforce, women continue to be underrepresented in senior ranks across the country.

This confirms what many working women in Ireland already know through experience. Progress has hit a speed bump. The question is: Why?

Our LinkedIn data shows that this reverse in progress isn’t confined to Ireland. Globally, the share of women securing leadership positions has dropped for three consecutive years. While this was the first year where a decline was recorded in Ireland, it’s the scale of the drop that should sound alarm bells.

Ireland still sits marginally above the global median, with women accounting for 34.5 per cent of senior hires compared to 33 per cent globally, but the rate of contraction here last year was stark. Despite years of policymaking, advocacy and increased public scrutiny, the odds are still stacked against women due to structural barriers and systemic biases that block their progression.

Those barriers manifest very starkly when we look at the scale of the “drop-to-the-top” for women in Ireland. At entry level, there is gender parity with men and women holding half of the roles.

But women hold just over one third of director-level roles and by the time we get to the C-Suite, female representation has plummeted to one-fifth. In short, there is a staggering 60 per cent drop-off in female representation in the Irish workforce from when women first enter the workforce to those that reach executive level.

The structural imbalance in the workforce is a challenge that requires even more focus, as AI is driving the fifth industrial revolution in the global economy. The risk is that, if women are left behind as artificial intelligence reshapes industries, the gender divide will become even more entrenched.

We need to act now. There are challenges, but it is also a moment of opportunity. LinkedIn’s analysis of what it will take to be a leader in an AI-transformed economy is that it will not be executives with linear, traditional career trajectories. Instead, leadership will increasingly favour individuals with broad, cross-functional experience. And it’s women who are more likely to have such multidomain experience.

In Ireland, Women are up to 21 per cent more likely than men to bring varied, cross-industry experience to the table, often the result of career pivots. What has at times been seen as a liability, with career journeys potentially shaped by taking time out or flexible work arrangements for caring responsibilities, is now a potential source of strength. That’s because agility, empathy, collaboration and the ability to navigate change in spades will be the trademarks of tomorrow’s leaders.

There are two clear actions that would make a big difference to solving this problem.

First, we need to change how we hire. A shift by employers to skills-based hiring, whereby recruiters focus on candidates’ abilities over previous titles, allowing them to tap into broader talent pools and ensure better alignment with evolving job demands. Our analysis shows that if employers adopted this approach, they could more than quadruple the talent pool for women in Ireland. Such a shift would not only benefit women, but also help businesses fill skills gaps in what is a very tight market for talent in Ireland at present.

Secondly, we should not take a backwards step on flexible work. Women are more likely to be double-jobbing even though they may hold similar positions to their male counterparts. Hybrid work has proved to be a game-changer in giving workers the flexibility to manage their personal and professional responsibilities. We also need to collectively create a workplace culture where there is a better acceptance of parental leave for both men and women.

Closing the gender leadership gap in Ireland is not only the right thing to do; it’s the smart thing to do. Study after study has shown that companies with greater gender diversity in leadership outperform their peers on profitability, innovation and decision-making.

When women are equitably represented at the top, organisations benefit from a wider range of perspectives, more inclusive workplace cultures and stronger employee engagement. In a rapidly evolving economic landscape shaped by AI, digitisation and geopolitical volatility, these attributes are not nice-to-haves, they are business essentials.

Ireland cannot afford to leave talent on the table. With skills shortages intensifying across sectors, failing to tap into the full potential of the workforce is economically self-defeating. As our data shows, women bring precisely the kind of cross-functional, adaptive expertise that tomorrow’s leaders will require. By embracing inclusive hiring practices, investing in leadership development and removing systemic barriers, Ireland can unlock a deeper, more resilient talent pool that enhances national competitiveness and future-proofs the economy.

Ultimately, achieving gender-balanced leadership is not about ticking a box, it’s about building a stronger, more dynamic Ireland. The next wave of economic growth will come from diverse, agile and forward-thinking leaders that reflect the richness of society today.

That’s why we must get to grips with the gender gap in leadership and ensure that we are maximising the full potential of our entire workforce.

Sue Duke is vice-president of global public policy at LinkedIn