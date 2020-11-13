Coronavirus: 482 more cases as Holohan warns against ‘dropping guard’

There have been 482 more cases of the coronavirus recorded in the State and seven further deaths related to the disease.

This brings to 67,099 the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began, while the death toll climbs to 1,972.

The number of new cases was an increase on Thursday’s total of 395.

Of the latest 482 cases, 61 per cent were under 45 years of age and the median age was 35 years old.

Some 128 were in Dublin, 45 in Cork, 43 in Waterford, 24 in Donegal, 24 in Meath, 36 in Limerick and the remaining 182 cases spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm on Friday, 258 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 35 were in ICU. There were 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer at the Department of Health, said: “The increase in case numbers of Covid-19 today is an important reminder of the unpredictable nature of this highly infectious disease.

“The hard work undertaken by all of us over the last three weeks is to be commended, but we must not allow our success to date let us drop our guard against the spread of this disease.

“We need to hold firm to the public health advice: Keep 2m distance, wash our hands, wear face coverings where appropriate and limit ourselves to essential contacts from our own household. If we can keep up high levels of compliance, we can get to where we need to be on December 1st.”

Earlier, Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed the Government was planning a phased exit from lockdown from the start of December.

This would allow families to celebrate Christmas together where people live in different counties, and to some extent for people to meet up and socialise with friends.

However, Mr Martin said people would not be “going on the lash” or to Christmas parties, when Ireland emerged from lockdown next month.

Moving to Level 3 of the Living with Covid-19 plan by December 1st was the “target”, according to the Taoiseach.

Christmas restrictions

Under Level 3, people are required to stay within their county unless travelling for work, education, or other essential reasons, and home visits are limited to one other household.

The Government is expected to consider further easing of restrictions on travel between counties and household visits specifically for the Christmas period in late December, sources said.

Mr Martin told RTÉ Radio “the fact that we are doing well gives us flexibility” but “it will not be the same Christmas as last year”.

In Northern Ireland, another 607 people have tested positive for Covid-19, the North’s department of health said.

A further 11 deaths were recorded, bringing the death toll in Northern Ireland to 836.

The Northern Executive has agreed to a one-week extension of Covid-19 restrictions, following days of bitter division among ministers over whether to allow the hospitality industry to reopen.

Hairdressers, beauty parlours and driving instructors will be able to go back to work on November 20th, but by appointment only. Cafes will be allowed to open until 8pm from the same day, but alcohol sales are banned.

Pubs, bars and hotels will be permitted to sell sealed off-sales from November 20th and reopen fully a week later – even though licensed premises south of the Border will stay closed.

Several hundred new infections continue to be recorded each day in the North - on Monday it was 471, Tuesday 514, Wednesday 791 and Thursday 548. - PA