Coronavirus: Nearly 150 care homes currently require HSE support

Almost 150 residential care facilities currently require support from the Health Service Executive to fight coronavirus, amid an increase in Covid-19 outbreaks in recent weeks, figures show.

Some 113 nursing homes are receiving supports as of Wednesday, according to internal HSE analysis. There are 31 residential centres for people with disabilities receiving supports, as well as three mental health residential facilities.

Of the 149 long-term residential care facilities receiving supports, 118 are categorised as “green” under the HSE’s traffic light system for tracking the virus in care homes. This means the centres are considered stable following intervention.

Twenty-seven facilities are in the “amber” category, receiving enhanced levels of support. There are currently four facilities in the health service’s high-risk “red” category, battling significant outbreaks.

The figures do not include facilities which the HSE class as stable, or “white” in its traffic light system, and these would still receive routine deliveries of personal protective equipment.

Outbreaks

There are currently 101 coronavirus outbreaks across 2,000 residential care facilities, 53 of which are in nursing homes.

Elsewhere significant reductions in scheduled care at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) and Ennis Hospital were on Friday extended for a further week with all routine outpatient appointments and the majority of elective procedures cancelled until at least November 20th.

Six wards at UHL were closed to admissions and a total of 188 staff across the UL Hospitals Group currently off work and self-isolating, having either tested positive for the virus or been designated as close contacts, a spokesman said.

Outbreak control teams established in both hospitals are continuing to work with public health to contain the virus and protect patients and staff, he said.