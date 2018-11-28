A quarter of suicides connected with perceptual difficulties - study

As many as one in four suicides or attempted suicides are connected with the brain’s failure to correctly interpret basic perceptual information, such as what people see, hear and think, according to research published by a team at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI).

The research, published in JAMA Psychiatry, a US-based peer-reviewed medical journal, shows that this dysfunction can predict suicidal behaviour, and offers new prospects for treatment and suicide prevention.

Symptoms such as depressed mood, feelings of worthlessness and a sense of hopelessness are well documented in suicidal behaviour.

However, in the analysis of more than 80,000 people, researchers found that one quarter of individuals who attempted or died by suicide had problems in basic sensory experiences, such as hearing or seeing things that aren’t really there - otherwise known as ‘perceptual abnormalities’.

Such episodes are not necessarily associated with psychotic illnesses or depression and can occur in people who do not experience mental illness, according to the study.

Research over the past 15 years has shown that experiences such as ‘hearing voices’ are far more common than previously thought - about 5-7 per cent of the general population report at least occasionally having experiences such as hearing voices.

For some people, these experiences emerge when the brain is under stress or when coping levels are exceeded.

Dr Ian Kelleher, RCSI Psychiatry Research Lecturer and study lead, commented: “Our research shows that if we can understand and treat the factors associated with these perceptual abnormalities, we could prevent at least a quarter of suicide attempts and deaths. Given that about 1 million people die by suicide every year, that’s a very encouraging prospect for suicide prevention.”

“These findings show the need both for clinicians to pay particular attention to patients reporting experience of psychotic experience, and for greater funding for research into recognising a psychosis subtype of suicide”, added Dr Kelleher.

Kathryn Yates, RCSI Psychiatry and study co-author, said: “If we are to understand suicide, we need to understand a lot more about perceptual abnormalities - what causes people to hear voices? How do these experiences relate to the biological and social factors involved in suicide risk? There are still a lot of unanswered questions; but this research points to new avenues to improve prediction of suicidal behaviour.”

* If you are affected by any of the issues raised, you can contact Samaritans’ free helpline on 116-123, text 087-2609090 or email jo@samaritans.ie; or call the free Pieta House 24-hour suicide helpline on 1800-247247 or text HELP to 51444.