Have your say: Tell us about your student accommodation struggle or college commute

The scramble for student accommodation is well and truly under way. While more than 50,000 students received CAO offers on Monday, many colleges report that their on-campus accommodation is already booked up. Student digs are emerging as a key option, although some students’ unions have criticised homeowners for trying to rent out spare rooms for “exorbitant” fees. New purpose-built student accommodation is available this year, though many say it is too expensive for the vast majority of Irish students. It’s little surprise, then, that surveys indicate a record number of students are opting to study as close to home as possible this year.

Tell us your student accommodation story

The Irish Times would like to hear from students about their experiences in seeking affordable accommodation. Are you desperate to find a place to live for the coming academic year? What kind of accommodation can you afford? Or have you resigned yourself to commuting long distances between college and home? You can share your views and experiences using this form. Please include a photograph of yourself if you have one, and a few lines about you - your age, where you live now and what you do. A selection of responses may be published as part of our CAO results coverage this week. Thank you.

If you are reading this on The Irish Times app and wish to contribute a story, follow this link.