Storm Callum: Where in Ireland will it hit and when?

Violent winds are scheduled to hit Irish coasts on Thursday night as Storm Callum crosses the country bringing gusts of up to 130km/h and the possibility of local flooding.

Met Éireann has issued a status orange weather warning for most coastal counties which will remain in place overnight on Thursday and into Friday. But when will the worst of the storm be hitting your local area?

10pm on Thursday

Cork and Kerry will be the first counties to experience the strong gales and heavy rain as Storm Callum begins crossing the country. The status orange weather warning comes into effect at 10pm in the southwest of the country and will remain in place until 9am on Friday.High tides will bring a risk of coastal flooding and damage.

Midnight

Met Éireann’s status orange wind warning will extend to Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Clare just after midnight and into Friday, with gusts between 100 and 130 km/h expected along these coastal counties. There will be heavy rain and high tides with a risk of coastal flooding and damage. The weather warning across western counties will remain in place until 1pm on Friday.

A status orange wind warning will also come into effect for Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath and Waterford from midnight. Winds of up to 130 km/h, heavy rain and high tides are also expected across these eastern counties.

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Limerick and Tipperary from midnight on Friday with winds of between 90 and 110 km/h and heavy rain expected as Storm Callum crosses the country.

3am Friday

The UK Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning across Northern Ireland which comes into effect from 3am on Friday and will remain in place until midnight. It warned that the gale force winds had the potential to cause some disruption and that there was a chance of injury and danger to life from flying debris. It also warned of damage to buildings during the storm and large waves on coastal areas. The Northern Irish weather warning will remain in place until just before midnight on Saturday.

Safety

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has urged road users to exercise extreme caution when using the roads on Thursday night and Friday morning. Drivers are advised never to attempt to drive through flooded roads and to heed any warnings of detours that are in place.

The RSA is also calling on road users to beware of objects being blown out onto the road; to watch out for fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road; to be aware that control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds; to allow extra space between vehicles and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists and to drive with dipped headlights at all times.

Pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists are advised to wear bright clothing with reflective armbands or a reflective belt and to take extra care when crossing the road or cycling as a strong gust of wind could blow them into the path of an oncoming vehicle.