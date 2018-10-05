Further subsidence near site of Monaghan mine collapse

Evidence of further subsidence has been found around the site of a mine collapse in Co Monaghan.

Members of Magheracloone Mitchells GAA club in Co Monaghan were left devastated when the collapse caused a giant sinkhole to form – leaving their pitches and clubhouses destroyed.

Monaghan County Council said the further subsidence was outside of the original 120m-radius disturbance zone established by Gyproc Ireland, but within the original 2km area of assessment.

In a statement, the council said: “This discovery reaffirms the need to maintain a safety cordon around the perimeter of the former underground mine at Drumgossat.”

It added technical assessments were ongoing and the council expected to receive a detailed geological assessment from Gyproc early next week.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cavan-Monaghan Brendan Smith said he and local Fianna Fáil councillor Clifford Kelly met with Gyrpoc management on Friday to discuss local concerns.

Mr Smith said people were concerned about disruption to the local community, and particularly to local employers.

“We have assurances from management at Gyproc that any adverse impact on the local community will be minimised and there will be no jobs lost at Gyrpoc or in the locality,” said Mr Smith.

“Outside experts and structural engineers are to carry out studies to see when it will be safe to go near the site of the incident again and we were assured no resources would be spared,” said Mr Smith.

Temporary facilities

Meanwhile, a fundraiser to save the GAA club whose facilities were destroyed by a mine collapse has exceeded its target.

The club will be left without their grounds for a considerable length of time so the fund will help the club source and setup temporary facilities while their home is being repaired.

At time of writing, the fundraiser has exceeded its €5,000 target with more than €8,000 already raised.

Local Fianna Fáil TD Niamh Smyth raised concerns that jobs could be lost as a result of the collapse and businesses are concerned.

“The impact of the sinkhole could potentially cause huge disruption to local businesses in what is a small community. Treacy’s Hotel and Doran Motors are among the local businesses who have suffered due to this incident. Doran Motors have said they are down between 20 and 30 customers and are worried about the future. This area can ill-afford any job losses,” she said.

Ms Smyth appealed for local Fine Gael TD and Minister for Enterprise Heather Humphreys to meet local business to address their concerns.