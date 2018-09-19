Storm Ali: Woman dies as caravan blown onto beach and 186,000 without power

A woman in her 50s has died after the caravan she was staying in was blown onto a beach in Co Galway as Storm Ali swept the country on Wednesday.

The woman was confirmed dead at the scene in Claddaghduff, north of Clifden on Wednesday morning. Gardaí said they received a report at 7.45am that a caravan had blown away. A search was carried out on the beach and the woman’s body was found a short time later.

The woman had been staying at a campsite at the time.

A fallen tree on a car at Cuff Street, Dublin during Storm Ali. Photograph: Daithí Walsh

Her body is expected to be taken to UCG for a post mortem examination and the local coroner has been notified. Gardaí said they are investigating the incident.

Storm Ali: What we know so far

Some 186,000 homes and business are without power.

The second day of the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Co Offaly, has been cancelled.

An orange wind warning for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare and Kerry was in place until 1pm on Wednesday. A status yellow warning is in place for the rest of the country until 5pm on Wednesday.

A number of flights to and from Dublin Airport have been cancelled. Irish Ferries has also cancelled sailings to and from Dublin while Irish Rail are reporting disruptions on some of its services. Dublin Bus is also diverting some routes that are effected by fallen debris.

There is disruption to services on the Luas green line. Services on that line are running between Brides Glen-Balally and Dominick-Broombridge only and there are no services between Balally and Dominick. Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of the disruption, which is expected to take a number of hours to correct.

Dublin Fire Brigade and the gardai are reporting a number of road blockages due to fallen trees and debris. A number of cars have been damaged and gardaí said one motorist has received minor injuries.

The Phoenix Park in Dublin has closed, including Dublin Zoo. All traffic going towards the city will be diverted down the Odd Lamp Road and to Chesterfield Avenue. The Cabra Gate is closed.

Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) Networks said about 65,000 customers are without power in the North.

Significant damage

ESB networks said as of 1.00pm, approximately 186,000 electricity customers were without power as a result of over 1,400 individual faults on the network across the country.

The storm has brought severe winds to many parts of the country and forecasters have issued an orange weather alert for 17 counties. Met Éireann said gusts of 143km/h were recorded at Mace Head in Co Galway while in Co Mayo, gusts of 124 km/h were recorded at Newport and 107km/h at Belmullet.

The second day of the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, Co Offally, has been cancelled due to health and safety concerns. The decision followed consultation between local authorities, Met Éireann and gardaí.

Anna Marie McHugh of the National Ploughing Association said the organisation is considering extending this year's event until Friday.

The organisers had hoped that the winds would die down sooner and that the event could go ahead, but following a health and safety review at 11am a decision was made to cancel it completely, she told RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show.

Ms McHugh said the championships will "definitely" be open tomorrow and that there would be further updates later on Wednesday.

07.15hrs Westport to Dublin which was delayed and damaged by fallen trees earlier between Athlone and Tullamore, moving on from Tullamore at reduced speed to ensure safety due to windscreen damage pic.twitter.com/ENaIKqFAS4 — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) September 19, 2018

Irish Rail has reported widespread disruption on services caused by the storm, including 20-minute delays on all Dart services due to signalling difficulties.

The following delays to services have been reported:

Sligo services: Line closure between Longford and Edgeworthstown. Passengers can expect delays of up to 2 hours.

Dart: Line closure between Clongriffin and Malahdie. Dublin Bus are accepting rail tickets.

Northern Commuter and Enterprise: Line closure between Drogheda and Laytown and between Drogheda and Dundalk.

Galway/Westport: Line has reopended between Tullamore and Clara. Passengers can expect delays of up to 90 minutes.

In Northern Ireland the M1 motorway was closed westbound from Black’s Road Dunmurry and east bound from Saintfield Road due to fallen cables.

A fallen tree on O’Connell Street, Dublin, Wednesday morning. Photograph: Éanna Ó Caollaí

Met Éireann has a status orange wind warning in place for Connacht and counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare and Kerry with gusts of between 110km/h and 130km/h expected. The warning is in place until 1pm on Wednesday.

Separately, the forecaster has issued a yellow wind warning for the rest of the country.

Fallen trees

The violent storm force 11 winds, which recorded speeds of 143 km/h at Mace Head caused major disruption across Galway and parts of Mayo, with fallen trees closing roads in Galway city including part of the Promenade in Salthill, St Mary’s Road, the N59 close to Glenlo Abbey, the Parkmore road at Briarhill, Balla near Tonabrucky and Renmore.

Firefighters from Dún Laoghaire attend the scene of a fallen tree on Wednesday morning. Photograph: Dublin Fire Brigade/Twitter

A tree also fell in Eyre Square, while there were further tree falls across the county at Knockdoe on the N17, near Corrandulla, the Mountbellew to Ballina road, the R347 Athenry roundabout, Oranmore and Tuam.

Dublin Airport said some flights have been cancelled and advised customers to check with their airline before coming to the airport.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has advised drivers to “expect the unexpected”. Road users should beware of debris and allow extra space when near cyclists and motorcyclists.

The State agency has also advised drivers to take note of strong crosswinds, as they can also affect the control of a vehicle. Dipped headlights are recommended at all times.

All pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists have been advised by the RSA to wear bright clothing and to take extra care when crossing the road.

Met Éireann said there will be severe or possibly damaging gusts for a time on Wednesday morning especially in the west and northwest. Extreme caution is advised in the coastal districts of Clare, Connacht and Donegal.

Showery rain will affect many areas at first, with heavy bursts in places. The rain will clear quickly eastwards later in the morning, with sunshine and blustery showers following behind for the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will be between 14 and 17 degrees.

Cars were damaged by fallen trees at Stillorgan. Photograph: Dublin Fire Brigade/Twitter

Many places will be dry on Wednesday night, aside from a scattering of showers affecting western and northern areas, and patchy rain and drizzle along southern coasts. Southwesterly winds will continue to moderate overnight, becoming light and variable over southern counties.

Storm Ali arrives on the tail end of tropical storm Helene. Met Éireann said a period of unsettled weather was likely to follow Storm Helene as a number of low pressure systems stayed close to the Irish coast.

The forecaster also warned that rainfall warnings may be issued over parts of the country in the coming days as the impact of these low pressure systems becomes clearer.