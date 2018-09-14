World Clean Up Day comes to Ireland for the first time

Volunteers around the world will come together for World Clean Up Day on Saturday, an initiative to collect litter from public spaces. And for the first time, it’s coming to Ireland.

“In Ireland, it’s year one, so we are really focused on building awareness and getting people involved,” Kinder to Earth founder Collette Henry said. She has organised clean-ups around the country with JCI Ireland, a non-profit organisation for young active citizens.

World Clean Up Day started 10 years ago in Estonia, and since then over 100 countries and millions of people have participated. Beginning in New Zealand and ending in Hawaii 36 hours later, the movement hopes to see a “green wave” of millions of people working towards a cleaner planet. With over 150 countries taking part on Saturday, it could become the largest civic action day to date.

Irish events

Events are already set to take place in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Dungarvan on Saturday. Communities are encouraged to bring the day to their doorstep by establishing local partnerships and Facebook event pages to spread the word. Volunteers taking part are asked to wear sanitary gloves, high visibility clothing and strong shoes.

Events in Dublin:

“ St. Stephen’s Green meeting at 3.00pm

“ SICCDA, Little Flower Centre, 1 Meath Street starting at 12pm

“ Tallaght LitterMugs, Sean Walsh Park gathering at 10am

“ JCI Dun Laoghaire, Ferry Terminal meeting at 12pm

“ Edemore, with at 12pm start at St. Monica’s Church

“ Dodder Action Group, River Dodder/Whitestown Steam, Killinarden, Tallaght meeting at 12pm

“ Monkstown Tidytowns, starting at 10.30am at Salthill & Monkstown Railway Station

“ Phibsboro Tidytowns, gathering at Phibsboro Library at 10am

“ Fine Gael candidate Emer Currie has organized a clean-up, meeting at Tolka Valley Park, Castlecurragh Entrance at 11am

“ Inchicore Environmental, starting at 9.45am at BERA Hall

Clean-ups in other parts of the country:

“ JCI Cork, meeting at Berwick Fountain at the Tuckey Street and Grand Parade corner at 3pm

“ JCI Galway starting at the Spanish Arch at 12pm

“ Tidytowns Dungarvan, gathering at The Pond, Abbeyside at 2pm.

For those unable to participate or who would like continue to clean-up efforts, Collette advises joining local clean-up groups, like Tidytowns.

“It’s really about awareness,” Collette said, adding, “and wanting to get involved.”