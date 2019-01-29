Road described as ‘worst in Ireland’ to get €150m upgrade

A road in Co Sligo described by the county coroner as “possibly the worst road” in Ireland is to undergo a €150 million upgrade.

The Government approved the funding for the N4 Collooney to Castlebaldwin road on Tuesday. The 15km stretch will connect to previously upgraded sections of the N4 corridor and will link Dublin and the North West region.

The existing stretch of road is problematic as it has no opportunity for safe overtaking for 90 per cent of its length. It has a very high accident rate with nine fatal, 10 serious and 81 minor accidents over the period from 1996 to the end of 2018.

Minister for Transport Shane Ross said it was a “notoriously dangerous stretch of road” with a safety record that is “unacceptable”.

“Over the decades there have been many serious collisions and fatalities in this area,” he said.

“There are families and communities in the North West region who are still suffering the loss of loved ones who have died on this road. Many others have been seriously injured.

“After a fatality in 2015, this section was described by the county coroner as ‘possibly the worst road’ in Ireland. This is not acceptable. Good roads can save lives. I’m pleased that this road will now be rebuilt to a modern standard.”

Transport Infrastructure Ireland chief executive Michael Nolan CEO said the upgrade would be completed in 2021.