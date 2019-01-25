Wind warning issued with risk of thunder this weekend

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for 13 counties this weekend with gusts of up to 110km/h expected.

The warning issued on Friday will affect counties Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

It will be in place from 8pm on Saturday until 9am on Sunday.

A period of strong and blustery northwest winds will develop on Saturday evening, starting along the Atlantic coast and extending to other coastal counties overnight. High seas are also expected.

The forecaster said northwest winds, with mean speeds of 55km/h to 65 km/h and gusts of between 90km/h and 110 km/h, are expected.

The strongest winds will be in exposed coastal locations, where winds may temporarily exceed these values.

Friday night will be largely dry, with lowest temperatures of six to nine degrees. It will become breezy overnight, with fresh southwest winds inland and strong winds along Atlantic coasts.

Saturday will be a windy day with rain developing during the morning before turning heavy for a while. The rain is expected to clear in the early afternoon and will be followed by sunshine and showers.

Some showers will be heavy with a risk of hail and thunder. It will turn colder later in the day with temperatures of five to seven degrees by the evening. Southwest winds will be fresh to strong and gusty.

Sunday is expected to start windy with ongoing strong and gusty northwest winds. Most places will be dry with sunny spells. However, showers will affect Atlantic coastal areas with some hail showers on the way.

Overnight, low temperatures of zero to three degrees are expected, with frost away from Atlantic coasts.