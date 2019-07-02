Nearly half of all septic tanks are faulty, EPA inspections show

Faulty septic tanks continue to pose a major public health and environmental pollution threat, with latest round of inspections by EPA inspectors confirming nearly half were not operating effectively.

A review of more than 2,000 inspections of septic tanks and other domestic waste water treatment systems in 2017 and 2018 resulted in a high failure rate “because they were not built or maintained properly”.

Faulty systems can contaminate household wells and pollute rivers, the EPA warned.

Director of the EPA’s Office of Environmental Enforcement Dr Tom Ryan added: “If you do not maintain your septic tank, it can contaminate your own or your neighbour’s well or your local stream, putting your health at risk and that of your family and neighbours.”

Owners of septic tanks should take simple steps to maintain them “by making sure it is not leaking, ponding or discharging to ditches and by cleaning it out regularly”, he said.

The report found that nearly one third of systems that failed inspections during 2013-2018 were still not fixed. “Local authorities need to take appropriate measures to ensure householders fix systems that fail inspection,” Dr Ryan said.

Senior Scientist in the EPA’s Office of Environmental Enforcement Noel Byrne said there was on onus on householder to fix systems once problems were detected.

“To improve water quality, the Government’s proposed expanded septic tank grant scheme, due to be launched later this year, will increase the maximum grant aid available to €5,000 and remove the means test requirements,” he pointed out.