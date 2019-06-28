Sandycove beach re-opened to swimmers as water returns to normal

Sandycove beach, which had been closed to swimmers after a sewage overflow following heavy rain, has been re-opened after water quality there was found to have returned to normal.

“Following the re-opening of Seapoint and the Forty Foot yesterday, water quality results received this lunchtime for Sandycove Beach have shown that the water quality at the beach has returned to clean and normal,” Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council said.

“Following consultation with the HSE, all temporary bathing prohibition notices have been removed, today, Friday 28th, June. These areas are now safe to swim.

“All designated and non-designated bathing areas along the DLR coastline have been tested and proved clear, all are open and safe to swim in.

“Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council would like to thank the public, especially the local bathers and water sports enthusiasts, for their forbearance over the last few days and is committed to providing updates in as timely a manner as possible should any future waste water event occur.”