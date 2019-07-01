Dogs kill swans more often than swans kill dogs, experts say

Every year there are several reports of swans being killed by dogs - the other way round is virtually unheard of, according to Birdwatch Ireland.

In the aftermath of the Bushy Park incident on Saturday, experts have moved to reassure the public that not only are such attacks highly improbable, they only happen when there is a perceived threat to young cygnets.

In the incident at the weekend, a cocker spaniel was attacked and killed by a swan in the Dublin park. The dog was swimming in the duck pond in Bushy Park, Terenure near a group of swans and cygnets when an adult swan broke away and made a beeline for her.

“They are fiercely protective parents and they see a dog as a predator,” explained Niall Hatch of Birdwatch Ireland.

“It’s important that swans are given peace and quiet around the nesting season (which occurs during the summer months).”

In Ireland the most common swan type is the Mute. They are very well accustomed to humans whom they associate with food - by comparison the migrant Whooper and Bewick’s swans are unlikely to interact.

Male Mutes grow up to 20 kilograms in size, about as large as possible for a flying bird, and they can strike out with their wings. Before doing so, however, they will hiss a warning to steer clear, generally in defence of their cygnets or nests.

Mr Hatch said his organisation receives about four to five reports every summer of swans being killed by dogs but he has never heard of it happening the other way round.

Measured response

Not only are swans a protected species but it is a criminal offence under the Wildlife Act to interfere with them during the nesting season.

Eric Dempsey, bird expert and author, said a measured response is required to Saturday’s attack - both to alert the public to the fact young cygnets are in the water, and to ward off any extreme reaction.

Although swan attacks, similar to those of seagulls, make headlines when they occur, they are considered extremely rare and are an aspect of natural protective behaviour.

“A swan would see a dog as a perceived threat, as a predator. Any animal will protect their babies,” said Mr Dempsey. Dogs, the experts say, should be kept out of the water during the summer months if swans are in the area.

Mr Dempsey stressed the birds are defensive, not aggressive, and will readily lead their young to humans in order to receive food - any approach to their nest, however, can provoke a response.

Swan attacks are rare, at least in terms of public reporting, but when cases do emerge they capture the public interest and are widely reported.

In 2001, 71-year-old Mary Ryan from Dublin lost her compensation claim against the State after her wrist was broken when she was beaten to the ground and battered by a swan in the Phoenix Park.

Ms Ryan explained that having fed the swan she heard a fluttering of wings behind her.

“When I turned around I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. He was coming for me. He knocked me to the ground,” she said. “He continued to aggressively beat my legs and tried to peck me in the head.”

In a more extreme case in the US in 2012, Anthony Hensley (37) drowned in Chicago after being knocked from his kayak by a swan which then stopped him swimming ashore.

“It [WAS]presumably a male swan and it’s presumably paired, and it’s set up home for the spring,” Chris Perrins, a retired Oxford ornithologist, told the BBC at the time. “It’s going to defend that territory.”

In 2014 there were reports of a swan, subsequently named “Asbo”, attacking boats and flying directly into visiting families on the River Cam in Cambridge.

However, despite the potential for such behaviour, Dr Michael Brooke of the University Museum of Zoology, Cambridge told the Daily Telegraph the birds pose “no danger at all” to adult humans.

“I suppose it could be an issue for elderly people or a two-year old, but if you see your child in danger you can just pick them up and walk away,” he said.

“People think of them as intimidating because they have a wide wingspan, but then some people are intimidated by spiders in the bath.”