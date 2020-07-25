Eye on Nature: What are these salmon pink eggs I saw on a tree stump?

Ethna Viney answers readers’ questions on slime mould, jellyfish and herons

Ethna Viney

Crystal jellyfish, Aequorea spp is found in Irish waters

Crystal jellyfish, Aequorea spp is found in Irish waters

 

My son took this picture underwater of a jellyfish. It is like the common jellyfish but without the four pink rings. Is it unusual?
Brian Ó Cuiv, IndreaBhán, Co na Gaillimhe
It’s the crystal jellyfish, Aequorea spp, which is found in Irish waters. It is famous for being a source of a green fluorescent protein useful in molecular biology research. The discovery of the molecule won a Nobel Prize.

By-wind-sailor, Velella velella, a colonial jellyfish
By-wind-sailor, Velella velella, a colonial jellyfish

There were a few of these things on Inch beach in Kerry. They were about 75mm across.
Stewart Stephens, Milltown, Co Kerry
They are the by-wind-sailor, Velella velella, a colonial jellyfish that moves by means of a sail on the surface of the ocean. In this photo the underhanging tentacles are visible.

These salmon pink eggs were on an old tree stump. They have started to degenerate.
James Nixon, Killinchy, Co Down

Slime mould
Slime mould

They are not eggs, but a slime mould which takes many different forms. Slime mould is a protist, an organism that shares animal and plant or fungal characteristics. It will turn brown and go into the spore stage.

Fox and cubs wildflower
Fox and cubs wildflower

Can you identify this gorgeous wildflower in the lawn? It has a hairy stem and a cluster of buds underneath the flower.
Chris O’Callaghan, Frankfield, Cork
Called fox and cubs, it’s a member of the daisy family.

Grey heron
Grey heron

I took this photo of a heron on the Lagan. I’ve only ever seen grey herons, but as you can see this one is blue.
Christina Wilson, Belfast
The grey heron is closely related to the American great blue heron and the plumage is similar. The blue gene appears occasionally in Irish and UK grey herons. The blue heron has brown flanks and thighs, while the grey’s are white.

Cocoons of the six-spot burnet moth
Cocoons of the six-spot burnet moth

I found these rigid structures attached to grass stems. Are they empty chrysalises?
Gabrielle O’Kelly, Downings, Co Donegal
They are the cocoons of the six-spot burnet moth.

Ethna Viney welcomes observations and photographs at Thallabawn, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, F28 F978, or by email at viney@anu.ie. Include a postal address.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.