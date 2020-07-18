What species is this pink grasshopper: Readers’ nature queries

I came across this unusual pink grasshopper in the woods just outside Ennis. What species is it? – Emer Dunne, Ennis, Co Clare

The common field grasshopper can be green, brown, pink or even purple. The meadow grasshopper can be green, brown and, very rarely, a vivid pink. Yours looks like the meadow grasshopper.

Sea gooseberries, also known as comb jellies

I found these little guys on Portmarnock beach. They were about the size of a walnut. Are they jellyfish? – Ellie McCarthy, Dublin 5

They are sea gooseberries, comb jellies, a different family to the jellyfish. They do not have a sting and are common around our waters, particularly in summer.

Rose bedeguar gall aka robin’s pin cushion

I noticed this growing like a parasite on a wild rose. – Liam McNamara, Moycullen, Co Galway

It’s called rose bedeguar gall, also robin’s pin cushion. The gall wasp lays a large number of eggs in the leaf bud, which cause the distortion.

Cuckoo’s egg in robin’s nest

We think this is a cuckoo’s egg in a robin’s nest. The robin had rolled it out but it must have rolled back in again. When I checked later the egg was gone. Is July 1st not too late for a cuckoo to lay an egg? – Patrick Molloy, Bunratty, Co Clare

A cuckoo can lay up to 20 eggs in a season and she times her laying to the laying time of the host bird.

Lime nail gall mites

I saw this strange growth on the leaves of a lime tree in the college, is it a parasite? – Georgina Ward, Maynooth, Co Kildare

These growths are caused by tiny lime nail gall mites secreting chemicals into the leaf. The mites then suck sap from the galls.

Ruby-tail wasp

There were three sightings of ruby-tail wasps, identified as Chrysis ignita. Although they possess a sting it is rarely used. They are parasites of solitary wasps and bees. This photo was sent by Simon Mills, Glenageary, Co Dublin.

