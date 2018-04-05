Student threatened to kick baby out of pregnant teacher

A student who threatened a pregnant teacher that he would “kick the baby out of her” was not suspended until three weeks later, a member of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland has claimed.

The chair of the Dublin branch of the TUI Audrey Cepada told the annual conference of the TUI in Wexford of the incident on Wednesday and said the failure by school management to address indiscipline by students was leading to work-related stress illness among some members.

“We have both verbal and physical aggression within the classroom, we had one incident of a teacher who was pregnant who had challenged a student and it had escalated to where the student threatened to kick the baby out of the pregnant teacher,” she said.

“Unfortunately the following day the student was back in the teacher’s classroom and there hadn’t been any consequences at that stage for that student. Ultimately three weeks later it was dealt with, but as studies show if there’s consequences to your actions they have to be immediate,” she added.

“It should be dealt with at the time and there should be very harsh consequences to threatening behaviour like this.

“Teachers should not be subjected to this in their workplace, this level of indiscipline and violence.”

Speaking about the problem on RTÉ’s News at One she said: “We have seen an increased number of teachers who are out of work due to work related stress and when we meet with these teachers and ask them what the issues are, what’s happening in their schools, they’ve told us that it is due to health and safety reasons, due to aggression, violence, intimidation, bullying within their schools and centres.

“They find it very difficult to get through the work day, what we have called for at this congress is that the executive carry out an investigation concerning these matters of indiscipline, breaches of health and safety and violence in all the schools and centres.”

Ms Cepada said that union members are reporting back that while there are fantastic kids in schools, sometimes issues do arise due to violence or aggression.

“They believe that it’s really not being dealt with adequately within their schools or centres and that there aren’t health and safety procedures in place to deal with issues such as these.”

Ms Cepada said it was not just a case of what students are doing, it was the failure to protect the teacher in the incidents that do happen.

“The failure to implement the code of behaviour that is in place, the failure to have proper health and safety procedures within a school. Even if it isn’t physical violence, you can technically be assaulted without being touched - teachers are in fear.

“Unfortunately what is happening then is sometimes misbehaviour is left unchallenged out of fear that if I challenge this behaviour what is the reaction going to be and will I be supported within my workplace if I challenge it.

“Will there be sanctions, will there be consequences for that student - because if there isn’t we have to realise that there could be 20 other students in the classroom witnessing this and it also has a profound effect on them if they see behaviour like this and no consequences put in place, it’s almost like ‘well, these students have free rein to do this without any sanction.’

“There has to be an investigation to see the true extent of this issue, unfortunately teachers will not readily admit they’re out of work due to this issue. They may say ‘I have a virus, or I’m out because I feel a bit fluey’ when that’s not the reason, it’s due to the fear of being in the classroom or even on the corridors or even going into the centres or schools if something happens and I’m not supported, not only have I been undermined but then I’m frightened it will escalate even more tomorrow?”.