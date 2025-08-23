College applicants set for a life in limbo for the next few days

Your expert guide to navigating the Leaving Cert and choosing the right study options at university and further education

After the excitement (and exhaustion) of yesterday’s results celebrations, reality is beginning to sink in for thousands of students across the country. While the results are out, the next step, CAO Round One offers, won’t be released until until Wednesday afternoon.

And so begins a strange few days of limbo.

Perhaps you have already started daydreaming about what college life could look like, I know I did well before I got my CAO offer. It’s hard not to. Most of us will only focus on the exciting things college has to offer: big parties, some independence from our parents, finally studying something we’re actually interested in… (hopefully).

But if you only focus on the positive aspects of college life, you will be set up for a rough landing come September.

The reality of third level is often quite different from how it’s portrayed on screen. Take it from someone who watched Normal People right before they got their offer to study at Trinity. I’m still not sure how Connell and Marianne maintained such active social lives and secure academic scholarships at the same time!

If you want to keep your expectations in check ahead of university, have a read of Peter McGuire’s article . For many students, the day-to-day reality of university involves part-time jobs, long commutes and strict budgeting. Shane Murphy, president of DCU students’ union, says that students are working longer hours and commuting longer distances than previous generations, and this is having a knock-on effect on their college experience.

Thankfully, some third-level clubs and societies are responding by holding more commuter-friendly events during the daytime, or holding meetings online to suit commuters and part-time workers.

Take Amelie Tracey , a second-year student on RCSI’s advanced therapeutic technologies (ATT) course, commuted three hours a day from Meath to Dublin last year. However, she still enjoyed being a class rep last year, while also being heavily involved in the Gaelic Football Association and the ATT society.

She says “students should try to join as many clubs and societies as possible, as it’s a great way to make friends and explore different interests”.

All this raises some big questions: has the Leaving Cert prepared us for this next phase of life? How do we balance a part-time job with studying and a social life? On the one hand, the exams build resilience and independence. On the other, they can be overwhelming and isolating.

Earlier this week, singer Mary Coughlan and principal John McHugh debated the age-old question. You can read that here.

In the meantime, if you have any questions about your results or your CAO options, our expert guidance counselors are back on the helpdesk today from 10am to 5pm.

Enjoy your weekend!