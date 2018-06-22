Melania Trump, improve your memory, five guys review, student accommodation

Jacket chaos: Who was the intended audience for Melania Trump’s ‘don’t care’ coat?: The First Lady often seems to use her clothes as a private diary, this time it backfired. Vanessa Friedman reports.

Violence. Sex. Drugs. Swearing. And other reasons to watch a film. Donald Clarke argues that what we object to at the cinema has changed and that it is about time that movie ratings should change too.

Seven tips to improve your memory: Getting a good night’s sleep, positive thinking and having a good social life are some ways to keep your powers of recall at their peak. Nic Fleming reports.

Student accommodation concerns must be addressed: Poor accommodation can cause stress, physical and psychological difficulties, writes Alison O’Brien.

Review of Dublin Five Guys ‘unduly sensational’ – owners; Irish Times review said cheese had ‘consistency and flavour of molten Barbie doll’ Sorcha Pollak reports.

Dolores O’Riordan’s children given $250,000 ‘Zombie’ cover proceeds: American heavy metal band Bad Wolves have handed over a cheque for $250,000 (€216,000) to the children of Dolores O’Riordan and hope to raise $1,000,000 for them. The Cranberries singer was due to sing the vocal on the band’s version of Zombie before she was found dead in a London hotel room on January 15th this year. Ronan McGreevy reports.

The lost story of James Joyce’s daughter as a Parisian dancer: James Joyce’s daughter Lucia was a remarkable dancer – something that has been buried in her troubled history, writes Deirdre Mulrooney.

The Student Digestive: Deborah Ryan’s Broccoli, feta and cherry tomato salad - A handy number for street parties and other occasions.