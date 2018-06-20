Leaving Cert design and communication graphics: Novelty box springs a surprise

A children’s novelty toy box was the only surprise question on an otherwise straightforward design and communication graphics (DCG) at higher level, teachers have said.

Seamus Cahalan, a teacher at “The Bish” (St Joseph’s) in Galway, said few students will have attempted this question as it was out of character with previous papers, but it wasn’t too hard in itself.

“The higher level paper had two nice questions on prospective drawing and intersecting planes in the part b sections,” said Mr Cahalan, who is an ASTI subject representative.

“There was a question on a chimney which was a bit of a tester for the student seeking the H1, and the part d questions were generally testing for those high-achievers as they should be. Teachers were happy with the fairness of the paper.”

Pat Murphy, a teacher at the Institute of Education in Dublin, said that students will be very happy with the paper.

“The DCG exam paper presented some very interesting, real life applications of geometry, such as architectural bridges and containers for plants.

“In Section C, once the students followed the content and logic of the information given in the questions posed, then they would have been able to use the geometry to solve the problems.”

Mr Cahalan said there were no surprises on the ordinary level paper and the questions were straightforward and in line with previous years.