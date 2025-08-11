Have your say: are you a student struggling to find accommodation?

Have your say: what has your experience been like looking for student accommodation in Ireland?

As the academic year comes around again, a lack of accommodation options has left university students scrambling to find a place to live during their studies.

The Irish Times reports this morning that University College Dublin has the State’s most expensive on-campus room again in 2025/26 as students face waiting lists in many places amid the annual rush to secure accommodation.

The university with the second highest top-end on-campus accommodation cost is Trinity College Dublin, with prices starting at €6,066 and rising to €10,085.

Dublin City University charges between €6,035 and €6,872, while TU Dublin does not have any on-campus student accommodation.

If you are a student or parent trying to find suitable accommodation at an Irish university this year, The Irish Times would like to hear about your experience.

Are you finding it difficult to find somewhere to stay? Are the costs steeper than you imagined? Do you face sharing a room and what is the quality of the accommodation like?

Has the accommodation situation impacted your decision-making around which university you hope to attend, or has it led to the prospect of a very long commute? We would like to hear your views.

You can let us know what you think using the form below. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less.

Please include a phone number for verification purposes only. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission – we will keep your name and contact details confidential.

We will curate a selection of submissions for an article but please note we may not publish every submission we receive.