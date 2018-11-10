Two men arrested in David Boland murder inquiry released
File to be prepared for Director of Public Prosecutions while investigation continues
The remains of David Boland are carried to the cemetery after his funeral at the Sacred Heart Church, Nurney, Co Kildare, this week. File photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin
Two men arrested in Athy on Friday by gardaí investigating the murder of David Boland were released without charge this afternoon.
A file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions while the investigation continues.
The two men were arrested following the death of the 34-year-old in an incident on Duke Street, Athy, Co Kildare, early on the morning of Thursday last week, November 1st.
The two, both in their 20s, were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Kildare and Newbridge Garda stations.
Four people have been arrested to date as part of the ongoing investigation. A 20-year-old man is before the courts, charged in connection with the case.