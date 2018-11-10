Two men arrested in David Boland murder inquiry released

Two men arrested in Athy on Friday by gardaí investigating the murder of David Boland were released without charge this afternoon.

A file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions while the investigation continues.

The two men were arrested following the death of the 34-year-old in an incident on Duke Street, Athy, Co Kildare, early on the morning of Thursday last week, November 1st.

The two, both in their 20s, were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Kildare and Newbridge Garda stations.

Four people have been arrested to date as part of the ongoing investigation. A 20-year-old man is before the courts, charged in connection with the case.