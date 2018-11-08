13 people arrested in investigations into ‘serious incidents’ in inner city Dublin
10 of those arrested have appeared before Dublin District Court
A team of 30 gardaí based at Pearse Street Station took part in the arrests of 13 people in Dublin’s south inner city. File photograph: Getty Images
Thirteen people have been arrested as part of Garda investigations into a number of serious incidents in Dublin’s south inner city.
On Wednesday morning, twelve Dublin premises were searched, prompting the arrests related to investigations into a range of serious incidents including robbery, theft, assault, public order and drugs related incidents.
Of those arrested, three were detained for questioning while a further 10 were arrested for the purpose of charge.
Those 10 people have since appeared before the Dublin District Court.
A team of 30 gardaí based at Pearse Street Station took part in the operation.