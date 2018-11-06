Prosecution over abortion pills would have ‘chilling effect’, North court told

A court in the North has heard that a prosecution of a mother who obtained abortion pills for her teenage daughter could have a “chilling effect” on women seeking help from their GPs.

A legal challenge against a decision to prosecute the mother is being heard at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast.

The GCSE student had gone to her local doctor a week after taking the pills. She was subsequently referred to a mental health counselling service, which in turn informed Social Services. Social Services then alerted the PSNI.

The mother’s barrister, Karen Quinlivan QC, told a panel of three senior judges that investigating police officers then arrived at the child’s school and removed her from a classroom to speak to her without her parents’ knowledge.

“The prosecution will have a chilling effect on access to healthcare in these circumstances,” said Ms Quinlivan.

Ms Quinlivan told the court the teenage girl was “extremely vulnerable” at the time of her pregnancy, claiming her then-ex-boyfriend was “physically and emotionally abusive” toward her.

The barrister said the case centred on a “vulnerable child facing a crisis pregnancy in a jurisdiction which criminalises abortions”.

Ms Quinlivan insisted the mother acted in her daughter’s “best interests”.

The lawyer then quoted from a statement given by the teenager outlining why a toxic relationship with her former boyfriend had influenced her decision to terminate the pregnancy.

“The idea of him being the father to my child and him being in our life in the long term made me physically ill,” the girl said.

Ahead of the hearing, anti-abortion and pro-choice campaigners gathered outside the court with placards and posters.

Bernie Smyth, from anti-abortion group Precious Life, said: “We are here because our laws matter in Northern Ireland.

“We have a law that protects both the mother and the unborn child. Our laws must be upheld and we are hopeful that the judge will uphold the laws here in Northern Ireland.”

The mother’s solicitor, Jemma Conlon, said her client and daughter had been forced to “constantly relive a traumatic and private family matter under the weight of this prosecution”.

“This has caused them immense distress and anguish which has been constant over the past five years,” she added. – PA