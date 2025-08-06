Crime & Law

Two men arrested after €750k worth of cannabis plants seized in Drogheda search

Gardaí found a large-scale cannabis cultivation factory while searching a premises

Cannabis plants worth more than €750,000 were seized following a search operation in Drogheda. Photograph: An Garda Síochána
Ella Sloane
Wed Aug 06 2025 - 20:38

Two men have been arrested following a search operation in Drogheda, Co Louth, in which cannabis plants worth more than €750,000 were seized.

Gardaí found a large-scale cannabis cultivation factory while searching the premises in Drogheda on Tuesday, August 5th.

The men, in their 40s, were arrested at the scene and are currently being detained at Garda stations in the northeast of the country.

Investigations are ongoing. The drugs seized are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

The seizure forms part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021. The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks at all levels.

Commenting on the investigation, Assistant Commissioner Cliona Richardson said: “The discovery and dismantling of this sophisticated cannabis cultivation operation will affect the ability of those involved to cause harm in our communities”.

