Three hostages taken as mini-bus hijacked at Dublin Airport

Two men who stole a hotel shuttle bus from Dublin Airport with three passengers on board drove as far as south Armagh where they rammed a PSNI vehicle before eventually crashing the bus in Co Monaghan.

The two suspects tried to flee on foot when they crashed the Ford Transit mini-bus in Co Monaghan and then stole a car in a bid to evade what had become a major cross-Border manhunt.

However, they were being tracked and the stolen car they were in was brought to a halt near Castleblayney by force by gardaí, who then arrested the suspects.

Within minutes of the dramatic incident beginning outside terminal 2 at Dublin Airport just before 1am, gardaí had been alerted and patrol cars and the Garda helicopter was searching for the stolen mini bus.

When the bus was driven in the direction of the Border just north of Dundalk, gardaí contacted the PSNI and an emergency response was also put in place in south Armagh.

However, when the mini-bus was spotted by PSNI officers in middle of Crossmaglen, the suspect driving the bus rammed a police car in the town before driving back in the direction of the Republic and eventually crashing the van in Co Monaghan.

The Irish Times understands the three passengers who were on the shuttle bus were left shaken by the experience but not physically injured.

The two suspects locked the passengers into the bus after they boarded it and drove away from the airport.

The passengers were robbed on board the mini-bus by one of the suspects before being dumped on the M1 near Julianstown, about 25km from the airport.

Crashed

The three passengers were believed to be stranded due to a cancelled flight. They were about to be taken to a hotel close to the airport when the mini-bus was stolen.

It is understood the driver of the bus had gone to look for other passengers he was collecting from the airport to bring to the nearby hotel when the suspects saw their chance.

A Garda statement said that after driving away from the airport “the mini-bus continued north on the M1 until it was located near Drogheda and followed by Garda units”.

It was tracked by gardaí in patrol cars until that chase was forced to a halt as the mini-bus was driven over the Border north of Dundalk and into the North, where gardaí cannot give chase.

“The PSNI were alerted and the mini-bus was located again a short time later having returned across the Border in Co Monaghan and was followed by gardaí before it was abandoned having crashed,” the Garda statement added.

“The two occupants of the mini-bus fled on foot before taking possession of a parked car. This car was intercepted by Garda Regional Support Unit members with assistance from Garda Air Support near Castleblayney a short time later.

“The occupants of the car, two men in their 30s, were arrested and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Carrickmacross Garda station.”

The PSNI confirmed its officers were alerted to the incident when contacted by gardaí who were already in pursuit of the stolen hotel mini-bus.

“Officers observed the vehicle in Crossmaglen Square, and upon police entering the car park the transit van collided with the police vehicle causing damage to the front of the car,” the PSNI said in a statement.

“The transit van then made off from the area and re-crossed the Border. The PSNI officers were not injured during the incident.”