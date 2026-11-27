A number of grandparents wrote to Cuan to complain about a social media advertisement about consent featuring grandparents hugging their grandchildren that was subsequently removed by the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre (DRCC).

Cuan is the State agency dedicated to tackling and reducing domestic, sexual and gender-based violence and provides funding to the DRCC. However, it said it did not fund or “have any involvement” in the development of the videos launched as part of the We-Consent programme by the DRCC in September.

The video depicted a young girl being uncomfortable receiving a hug from her grandparents with a voiceover stating: “Not everyone wants a hug. Even from the people who love them.”

A grandparent wrote to Cuan on October 21st and said they found the video “most offensive”.

“Why are you trying to paint grandparents as some kind of monsters to be avoided by their grandkids,” they said.

Another grandparent said they could not believe “someone came up with that idea”.

“The ad is a disgrace ... Grandparents are people that children turn to and you have attacked that,” they said. The grandparent added they were “stunned” and had written to their local politicians about it.

[ Grandparents were left very hurt by advertisement about huggingOpens in new window ]

The correspondence was released under the Freedom of Information Act. A grandfather of three said the “recent advertisement targeting grandchildren to resent their grandparents is one of the most vile and disgusting pieces of propaganda I’ve ever seen”.

A grandparent of seven children said they took “great exception” to the advertisement and the portrayal of grandparents was “almost demonic”.

“The use of wide-angle photography on the grandparents’ faces is not acceptable, the flaring nostrils and leering smiles are an insult to me,” they said.

The correspondence released included communications between the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre and Cuan, in which the former outlined how the advertisement was to coincide with the National Ploughing Championships in mid-September and was aimed at parents and caregivers.

“Using humour and relatable everyday scenarios, the video highlights that conversations about consent can sometimes feel awkward – and that’s okay,” the DRCC wrote.

“Everyday moments can be valuable opportunities to talk about and model consent, boundaries and respectful relationships.”

[ An Irish language take on consentOpens in new window ]

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan said the advertisement was “both inappropriate and demeaning” to grandparents last month and was removed by the DRCC following engagement with his officials. O’Callaghan said the video did not “represent the views of the Government”.

DRCC said at the time that We-Consent was a long-term campaign as part of its prevention work to increase the awareness and practice of consent in Ireland.

The organisation said it created a video series for its social media channels based on feedback from more than 20 consent workshops with younger and older people.

“Part of the workshops involved sharing participants’ own experiences of instances when they felt uncomfortable,” it said.

DRCC said the series was made on a low budget and promoted online via its social media channels.

Cuan said it provided funding to the DRCC in support of “certain elements” of the We-Consent programme, as part of the broader national effort to promote better understanding of consent.

“The funding provided by Cuan to We-Consent supports staff, programme and operational costs associated with delivering grassroots engagement and outreach and local workshops and events around the country, including a focus on reaching marginalised communities,” it said.