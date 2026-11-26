Deputy Garda Commissioner Angela Willis and Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly during Thursday's meeting of the Policing and Community Safety Authority in Dublin. Photograph: Brian Lawless/Press Association

A total of 116 gardaí have been referred to policing watchdog Fiosrú this year due to concerns over possible “criminal” behaviour, a senior officer has said.

Angela Willis, who was recently appointed a deputy commissioner, told a Policing and Community Safety Authority meeting there were 55 such referrals last year following the establishment of Fiosrú in April 2025.

There had been 116 referrals so far this year, she said, with Fiosrú having returned eight of these cases to the Garda in both years.

It is understood the mandatory referrals include car crashes involving gardaí and use of force incidents as well as criminal acts. No wrongdoing has definitively occurred in a case that is referred to the watchdog.

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly told reporters after the meeting that the adoption of a new system for the mandatory referral of possible Garda wrongdoing meant the figures were “not absolutely comparable to previous years”.

While the headline statistics may not be comparable, Kelly said, they highlighted that “even if you are a member of the Garda, if you commit a crime we are going to investigate it”.

“Just because a referral is made that doesn’t mean that it is going to come to an adverse outcome,” he said.

Kelly said the numbers were “very low” in an organisation with almost 15,000 members and that “the public should have confidence and trust in the guards”.

He said 162 gardaí were referred to internal misconduct procedures last year, with 74 now closed and 88 still under assessment. The figure is higher this year, with 291 referred as of November 20th, 39 of which have been closed.

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The meeting also heard that gardaí were being forced to take a new approach to roads policing due to their locations being marked on Google Maps.

Assistant Commissioner Denis Ferry said the force had to be “a little bit more dynamic” with its checkpoints and was moving them more regularly.

The Garda had also shifted to having “a number of checkpoints” in an area to capture more people for drug and alcohol testing or checking tax and insurance.

Authority chair Elaine Byrne said this week marked three years since Dublin was “held hostage” during the riots that gripped the capital on November 23rd, 2023. She said there had been a “sea change” in the years since in how gardaí policed public events and retained public order.

Byrne said there had been a “remarkable” change in the way the Garda approached big events, pointing to the “extraordinary week of policing” around the European Political Community meetings held in Dublin this month.

Byrne said a video captured of a rodent in the cafeteria used by gardaí policing these events had been the “height of the controversy”. She said this was a “measure of the success” of the policing approach.

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Kelly said there had been Garda members “every few metres” to ensure the safety of the more than 50 heads of state who came for those events. It had been a “huge policing operation” and a “huge challenge” for the force, as it would have been in any country, he said.

He said there had been “some drone activity” during the events but not at the level seen during the previous meeting in Denmark, avoiding “all of the costs involved in that disruption”.

Kelly thanked “all the guards” who partook in the security operation, and the public for adhering to road closures.