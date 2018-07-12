Second boy (13) appears in court charged with Ana Kriegel murder

A second 13-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of Kildare teenager Anastasia Kriegel.

The child, who cannot be identified due to his age, was brought to Dublin District Children’s Court in Smithfield at 10.30am on Thursday after being arrested earlier.

He is accused of murdering Anastasia Kriegel (14), known locally as Ana, on May 14th, 2018 at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan in Dublin. Her body was found in a disused farmhouse, three days after she was reported missing from her Leixlip home on May 14th.

Two weeks later. gardaí arrested two male teens in the area and held them in different Garda stations for questioning. One 13-year-old was then charged with her murder while the other was released without charge and a file sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The DPP recommended a murder charge against the second boy this week.

He appeared in court wearing a hoodie, blue jeans and black trainers. He was accompanied by his mother who sat beside him during the short hearing.

Detective Sergeant Damien Gannon told Judge John O’Connor he arrested the boy at his home at 8.15am on Thursday and brought him to Lucan Garda station where the charge was read to him.

The boy made no reply when charged. His mother was with him during arrest and during charge.

The accused did not address the court except to answer “no” when Judge O’Connor asked if he had ever been in court before.

At one point, the boy raised his hand and asked if he could use the bathroom. The judge agreed and court was adjourned for two minutes.

Judge O’Connor said he had no jurisdiction to grant bail on a murder charge. The boy will have to apply to the High Court for bail.

The judge asked Det Sgt Gannon if the DPP had issued “special directions” to charge the boy because of his age. The garda said she had but that he didn’t have them with him.

Det Sgt Gannon said he had checked with Oberstown Detention Centre and confirmed a place was available for the boy.

Judge O’Connor agreed to grant legal aid for the boy and remanded him in detention until the next hearing on July 18th.

The boy’s mother asked if she could have a few moments with him downstairs before he was taken away to Oberstown. The judge agreed.