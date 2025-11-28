Woman targeted in Clondalkin fire attack suffered burns to most of her body

The woman was set alight when she answered the door of the property in Clondalkin. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins

A woman who was set on fire at her Dublin home suffered severe burns to most of her body and remains in a critical condition.

The 43-year-old was doused with a flammable liquid and set alight after opening her front door in Oak Downs, Clondalkin on Tuesday.

Sources described her condition as extremely serious.

She has been moved to a specialised burns unit in St James’s Hospital where she is being kept in sterilised conditions.

While her condition has stabilised somewhat, the main threat to the woman’s life is infection taking hold in her extensive injuries. It is understood she suffered burns to around 60 per cent of her body, including extensive facial injuries.

The woman’s partner, a 49-year-old Dublin man, is also receiving treatment for burn injuries he suffered while trying to extinguish the flames.

Speaking at a meeting of the Policing and Community Safety Authority on Thursday, Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly called it “an absolutely horrendous attack and far beyond the pale of what you would expect in Irish society.”

An incident room has been established in Clondalkin Garda station and a senior investigation officer assigned to oversee the case.

A large number of gardaí have been assigned to the investigation, with Mr Kelly promising “to do everything we can to make sure the perpetrator is brought to justice.”

Gardaí believe the attacker escaped the scene on an electric bicycle. Extensive CCTV footage of the surrounding area has been gathered to date.

Gardaí are still trying to establish a motive for the attack but believe it is likely linked to the drugs trade in the local area.

The woman’s partner is known to gardaí and has several previous convictions for theft.

Gardaí believe the woman’s partner was likely the primary target of Tuesday’s attack. There had been several previous incidents at the home involving intimidation that gardaí believe was primarily aimed at the woman’s partner.

As recently as Monday afternoon, gardaí were called to the house after reports of masked men outside. However, the occupants did not make a statement.

