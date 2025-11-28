Man jailed for life for murder of Irish pensioner in London

A man found guilty of the murder and robbery of Kilkenny pensioner John Mackey in London has been jailed for life at the Old Bailey in London.

Peter Augustine (59) has been ordered to serve a minimum of 23 years in prison.

His trial heard he followed frail Mr Mackey to a secluded walkway in Manor House near the 87-year-old’s north London home in May.

Augustine then beat and stamped on Mr Mackey and stole his takeaway meal of sausage and chips. He also took Mr Mackey’s shopping.

Mr Mackey, originally from Callan, Co Kilkenny, died of his injuries in hospital two days later.

Augustine denied murder and robbery, but a unanimous jury of seven women and five men found him guilty on November 13th after two-and-a-half hours of deliberation.

The trial, which lasted almost a fortnight, was repeatedly disrupted by Augustine, who refused to attend on certain days but shouted at judges and lawyers on the days that he did.

Augustine did not attend his sentencing at the Old Bailey on Friday, claiming he had back pain.

Handing out her ruling, which was broadcast live from the court, Judge Sarah Whitehouse said: “I have no hesitation in finding that his non-attendance is voluntary and it is appropriate to sentence him in his absence.”

Augustine attacked “gentle, innocent” Mr Mackey “for a box of cornflakes, a pint of milk and a saveloy sausage”, Judge Whitehouse said, adding that “I have no doubt that if this defendant was genuinely starving and had asked Mr Mackey for help, this kind, generous gentleman would have” assisted him.

She added: “I have no doubt that the defendant targeted him specifically because he was frail – it was a cowardly act, the defendant has shown no remorse.”

Augustine has spent 203 days on remand and therefore has 22 years and 162 days left of his sentence to serve.

He was sentenced to four weeks imprisonment for theft and eight years for robbery. All three sentences will be served concurrently.