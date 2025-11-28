Charges withdrawn against two Romanian teenagers accused of raping girl in Co Antrim

Officers from the PSNI standing with riot shields during a night of disorder in Ballymena, Co Antrim, last June. Public disorder erupted in the wake of an alleged rape of a girl in the town. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Two Romanian teenagers accused of attempting to rape a schoolgirl in Ballymena, Co Antrim, are to have the charges against them withdrawn, a judge ordered today.

The boys, aged 14 and 15, have been held in custody since the alleged sexual assault, which led to rioting in the Co Antrim town during the summer.

At Belfast Youth Court on Friday, the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) was granted permission to end criminal proceedings against the defendants, based on “significant evidential developments”.

Both teenagers will now be released from the juvenile detention centre where they have been held for more than five months.

The pair were jointly charged with the attempted rape of the girl on June 7th this year.

A third youth suspected of involvement in the alleged attack is believed to have fled to Romania the following day.

None of the accused can be identified because of their ages.

Previous courts heard claims that the girl had been dragged down an alleyway into a garage in the Clonavon Terrace area of Ballymena. She managed to escape when the three teenagers were disturbed by a noise outside and ran off, it was contended at the time.

Violence erupted in the town following the alleged incident before spreading to other parts of Northern Ireland.

In an unexpected development, a formal application was made to halt the case against the two defendants.

A lawyer for the PPS told the court it has a duty to keep prosecution decisions under consideration and take into account any change in circumstances.

“Where new information or evidence becomes available, it will be considered along with all existing information and evidence in the case and the test for prosecution applied,” she said.

“We have recently been made aware of significant evidential developments in this case, and in light of this new evidence it has been determined that the test for prosecution is no longer met on evidential grounds.

“Therefore the case should not proceed.”

Representatives from the prosecution and police investigation teams have met the complainant and her family to explain the reasons for the decision, the court was told.

The two teenage accused, represented by barristers Conn O’Neill and Victoria Loane under the instructions of O’Neill Solicitors, did not appear during the brief hearing.

Mr O’Neill raised no objection to the application.

“The sooner this can be relayed to Woodlands (Juvenile Justice Centre) the sooner these two youths can be released,” counsel said. “They have been detained since the outset.”

Granting the order sought by the PPS, District Judge George Conner said: “I’m aware this is a very sensitive case, but the matters are now marked withdrawn. “The less I say about it the better.”